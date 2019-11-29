Bumper Indian monsoon sends wheat output soaring

You are here

A record wheat harvest could force India to provide incentives for overseas sales to support local prices. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Govt could buy more wheat to support local prices
  • Wheat area, yield seen rising after ample rains
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s wheat production could jump to a second consecutive annual record in 2020 as the wettest monsoon in 25 years is set to help farmers in expanding the area under the winter-sown crop while also boosting yields, industry officials said.

But that higher production would add to India’s already swelling inventories, potentially forcing the world’s second-biggest wheat producer to ramp up procurement of the grain from farmers and provide incentives for overseas sales to support local prices.

“The area under wheat and yields would rise due to good rainfall. We can certainly produce more than last year’s record production,” said Gyanendra Singh, director at the state-run Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research.

India grew 102.19 million tons of wheat in 2019.

The country received monsoon rains during the June-September season that were 10 percent above average and the rainfall continued during October and November, increasing soil moisture levels required for crop sowing.

Rainfall also lifted the water level in India’s key reservoirs to 86 percent of capacity compared with 61 percent a year ago and a 10-year average of 64 percent, according to government data.

Only one wheat crop is grown in India each year, with planting starting in late October and harvesting in March.

Farmers are inclined to expand the area under wheat as its prices are more stable than any other crop due to government buying, said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities in Mumbai.

New Delhi sets minimum support prices (MSP) for nearly two dozen crops to set a benchmark, but state agencies mainly buy rice and wheat at those prices. For 2020, India has lifted the price at which it buys locally produced new-season wheat by 4.6 percent to 19,250 rupees ($268.22) a ton.

“After the hike in MSP, wheat planting has become more attractive for farmers,” Galipelli said.

For the time being, dealers say wheat exports from India next year would be difficult because of their comparatively high cost.

With the new MSP setting, export prices would be above $300 a ton on a free-on-board basis, while supplies from the competing countries are available below $250 a ton, said one Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

“India could easily produce more than 100 million tones, but could not export even 1 million tons unless government provides subsidy for exports,” the dealer said.

India exported 226,225 tons wheat in the 2018/19 fiscal year that ended on March 31, compared to a record 6.5 million tons in 2012/13, according to government data.

Higher production and negligible exports could force the government to increase procurement from farmers to ensure prices stay at or above the MSP, said Galipelli at Inditrade.

Government wheat stocks stood at a record 37.4 million tons as of Nov. 1, up 13 percent from a year ago.

Renault-Nissan to reboot alliance

Reuters

  • French carmaker sets out to repair relations following arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn
Reuters

PARIS: Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to appoint a general secretary at the helm of their partnership to boost cooperation and reboot joint operations after the departure of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn.

France’s Renault is trying to repair relations with its Japanese partners after they were shaken by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago on financial misconduct charges, which the alliance’s founder denies.

The scandal disrupted efforts to roll out industrial projects together and find cost savings — increasingly vital as global auto demand falters — as Renault and Nissan shook up their teams in an effort to stabilize their business.

“This alliance executive will be key for coordinating and facilitating several major alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies,” the groups said in a joint statement.

A source close to Renault said the future general secretary had already been recruited, describing him as francophone, but declined to give more details.

The new head of the three-pronged partnership will report to the Alliance Operating Board and the group CEOs in a departure from the structure in which Ghosn was an all-powerful figure.

Set up in April, the new Alliance Operating Board is a key element of a revamped corporate governance structure set in motion by Renault and alliance president Jean-Dominique Senard, who arrived at the French carmaker in January.

The Alliance Operating Board alternates its monthly meetings between France and Japan.

A source at Renault said that a future common platform for electric vehicles will be one of the alliance board’s key targets.

Renault is also looking for a new CEO. Financial chief Clotilde Delbos has taken on the job on an interim basis.

