OPEC, allies face tough competition in 2020

Growing US crude inventories are putting pressure on oil prices. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Shale oil could lose momentum as inventories increase, analysts’ poll warns on eve of major OPEC policy talks
BENGALURU: Oil prices will remain subdued in 2020 as growth concerns weigh on demand and fuel a glut of crude, a Reuters poll showed on Friday ahead of production-policy talks among OPEC and its allies next week.

The poll of 42 economists and analysts forecast Brent to average $62.50 a barrel next year, little changed from last month’s $62.38 outlook, which was the lowest prediction for 2020 in about two years.

The benchmark has averaged about $64 per barrel so far this year.

“There is simply too much oil in the market,” LBBW analyst Frank Schallenberger said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies face stiffening competition in 2020, the International Energy Agency said this month, predicting non-OPEC supply growth to surge next year.

OPEC’s own outlook reflected a surplus of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, building a case for the group to maintain supply curbs when it meets on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna.

Analysts pegged demand growth at 0.8-1.4 million bpd (mbpd) next year. While most respondents said OPEC and its allies were likely to maintain output cuts, they did not anticipate deeper curbs.

“Saudi Arabia is likely to want to keep supporting oil prices to improve its fiscal position. However, the Kingdom probably won’t push for deeper cuts to avoid losing more market share to the US,” Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said. “We expect Russia to go pay lip service to Saudi’s decision, but to continue producing above quota.”

Since January, OPEC and its allies have been cutting output by 1.2 mbpd, and had agreed to do so until March 2020.

The first half of 2020 could see global inventory builds as weaker economic growth chips away demand, said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas.

US crude inventories are now about 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Brent prices have been pressured by concerns about slowing global growth, exacerbated by the US-China trade conflict. Prices are down about 12 percent from a roughly four-month peak hit in September.

The 2020 outlook for West Texas Intermediate, however, rose to $57.30 per barrel from October’s $56.98 consensus.

While US production will remain high, overall shale output could lose some momentum, analysts said.

“US shale growth will slow in 2020 and with expectations that OPEC+ will continue with their production cuts, prices should be fairly supported in the first half of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Topics: OPEC shale oil

Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles

Job losses and pay cuts as Lebanon’s economy crumbles

  • After years of political turmoil, the Lebanese economy is in a sharp downturn, banks have restricted access to dollars while prices have risen
BEIRUT: Weeks into a protest movement partly driven by a collapsing economy, Lebanese interior architect Laeticia Nicolas was called in by her boss and told she was fired.

“There had been fewer and fewer projects for a year,” said the 28-year-old, who since Oct. 17 has taken part in anti-government protests sweeping the country.

“Before the revolution began, they warned us they would be paying just half our salaries in exchange for reducing working hours,” she said.

But as the protests gained momentum, he downsized his team. Nicolas was informed of the bad news at the end of the month when she received her salary.

“It’s not because of the revolution, but it may well have accelerated things,” she said.

After years of political turmoil, the Lebanese economy is in a sharp downturn, banks have restricted access to dollars while prices have risen.

Amid the crisis, thousands of Lebanese say their jobs are at risk.

Activists have denounced what they call illegal lay-offs and urged the labour ministry to intervene.

Some people, like Nicolas, have lost their jobs altogether, while others have been told to work part-time for a fraction of their original salary.

Economic growth in Lebanon has been battered by repeated political deadlock in recent years, compounded by the eight-year war in neighbouring Syria.

Successive cabinets have failed to implement desperately needed reforms to redress a floundering economy heavily reliant on tourism and services.

The World Bank projected negative growth of 0.2 percent in Lebanon for 2019, but now warns the recession could be even worse.

It has urged that a new cabinet be swiftly formed, after the government stepped down less than two weeks into the protests, to avoid more Lebanese becoming poor.

Around a third of Lebanese live in poverty, and that figure could soon rise to half, according to the World Bank.

Unemployment, already above 30 percent for young people, would also go up, it said.

A group of Lebanese banks and private businesses also warned of bleak times ahead.

“Thousands of companies are threatened with closure, and tens of thousands of employees and workers risk losing their jobs,” they said.

The union of restaurant and bar owners has said 265 establishments have closed already, and that figure could reach 465 by the end of the year.

In the month before the protests, banks began restricting access to dollars, sparking a greenback liquidity crisis.

Bilal Dandashli, who heads a small road safety equipment company he founded in the 1990s, said he was struggling. “We can no longer import supplies from abroad,” he said.

The Lebanese pound is pegged at around 1,500 pounds to the dollar, and both are used interchangeably in everyday transactions. But caps on dollar withdrawals have forced people to resort to moneychangers, sending the unofficial exchange rate soaring to more than 2,200.

To make matters worse, Dandashli said customers were also not paying their debts. “It’s like begging for our own money,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy

