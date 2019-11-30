You are here

Bangladeshi purge on brick kilns could create a serious job crisis

Brick kilns in Bangladesh are usually coal-fired, emitting huge amounts of carbon dioxide and particulate matter. (AFP)
Updated 30 November 2019
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Industry stakeholders have slammed the decision, arguing that under newly revised regulations many brick kilns have been declared illegal
DHAKA: Authorities in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, one of the world’s most polluted cities, have launched a purge on hundreds of illegal brick kilns identified as a major source of toxic air.

However, the clampdown by officials from the Department of Environment could result in hundreds of thousands of factory workers losing their jobs.

The move, announced on Thursday, followed a High Court ruling earlier in the week giving authorities two weeks to close down a number of brick kilns operating illegal in Dhaka.

According to the US-based Air Quality Index (AQI) project, the Bangladeshi capital’s air was the worst in the world for two consecutive days last week, figures which prompted calls from environmentalists for urgent action to tackle the problem.

Rubina Ferdousi, director of monitoring and enforcement at the Department of Environment, told Arab News: “We have targeted all illegal brick kilns in five districts — Gazipur, Manikgonj, Savar, Munshigonj and Narayangonj — surrounding Dhaka. We will continue this drive throughout the year. In 15 days, we will submit a report to the court.”

Industry stakeholders have slammed the decision, arguing that under newly revised regulations many brick kilns have been declared illegal.

According to the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (Control) Act of 2013, which was revised this year, the establishment of such operations is prohibited in residential, protected, commercial and agricultural areas, and is also banned in forests, wetlands and ecologically critical areas.

Violating the law is a criminal offense carrying a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a fine of up to $6,000.

Abu Bakar, secretary general of the Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association (BBMOA), told Arab News that the parameter for suspended particulate matter (SPM) in the air, specified in the revised law, should be increased to 400. 

“Otherwise, most of our brick kilns will have to shut down,” he said.

He said there were about 800 operating in the vicinity of Dhaka. Data from the Department of Environment indicated that only 487 of them were legal.

But Salman Chowdhury, assistant director for enforcement at the Department of Environment, said that the SPM in the air had to be below 200 in order to be considered safe for humans.

Brick kilns in Bangladesh are usually coal-fired, emitting huge amounts of carbon dioxide and particulate matter. They operate during the dry season from November through April.

Sharif Jamil, secretary-general of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), the country’s top environmental organization, told Arab News that the kilns contributed to half of Dhaka’s air pollution and also damaged soil, causing irreparable losses to agriculture.

“A good thing is that this year our government decided to replace traditional bricks with building blocks in all government constructions. Demand for bricks will gradually decrease,” he said.

While the government clampdown on kilns has been welcomed by environmentalists, it could jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Dhaka residents.

Around 250 full-time workers are needed to run a brick factory. “We hire them on a contract basis and the remuneration depends on their productivity. The workers’ monthly wages vary from $200 to $300,” Bakar added.

Workers fear the program of closures is being implemented without a strategy to help them find alternative employment.

“I only know how to make bricks,” said Abu Alam, 37, a worker at a factory in Savar district. Another kiln employee, Miraj Ahmed, 46, said he had seven family members to provide for. “I need to survive, but now I am not sure what to do,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh brick kiln Dhaka

Tens of thousands rally in Europe, Asia before UN climate summit

Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

  • About 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany alone
  • Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing and that carbon emissions
BERLIN: Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.
Carrying signs that read “One planet, one fight” and “The sea is rising, so must we,” thousands flocked to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate for the latest “Fridays for Future” protest inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.
In total, about 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany, the Fridays for Future movement said.
In Hamburg alone, some 30,000 mainly young people gathered and another 17,000 congregated in Munich to voice alarm at rising temperatures, police said.
Thunberg, meanwhile, was on a boat sailing across the Atlantic, but tweeted a photo of herself holding a sign that said “School strike for climate.”
Rallies took place across Europe, although on a smaller scale than during September’s wave of “climate strikes” when organizers said some four million people filled city streets around the world.
Approximately 1,700 turned out in Madrid, the host city of next week’s 12-day COP25 conference, which aims to encourage governments to increase their commitments to cut emissions and combat climate change.
In France, climate activists focused their anger on the “Black Friday” sales bonanza with protesters blocking a distribution center of online retail giant Amazon outside Paris and others near Lyon and Lille.
Protesters in Paris also formed a human chain at La Defense shopping mall that prevented people from reaching stores, to highlight the climate costs of consumerism.
The Dutch branch of “Fridays for Future” said demos were taking place in around 15 cities, culminating in an evening march in Amsterdam where protesters would observe a moment’s silence for victims of the climate crisis.
Several hundred young people also took to the streets of Lisbon, where Thunberg is expected to arrive shortly before making her way to Madrid.
Turnout was low in the United States and Canada, with the protest taking place during the American Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A demonstration in Washington drew about 50 people, another in New York had 100.
“It’s important to keep showing up, keep being out there and talking to people about how this is not a problem that can go away, unless we address it head-on,” said 24-year-old Frank Fritz in Washington.
New York police arrested 23 anti-consumerism protesters who staged a sit-in outside Macy’s department store.
In Montreal, environmental groups distributed second-hand clothing.
“We are trying to create an eco-responsible movement against mass consumption, so we are giving away clothes for free to encourage people to consume less,” protester Germain Desloges told AFP.
The latest round of global climate demonstrations kicked off in bushfire-ravaged Australia, where hundreds rallied outside the Sydney offices of the Liberal party.
The target of their ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said earlier this month the suggestion that “individual actions of Australia” had an impact on the fires “doesn’t bear up to credible scientific evidence.”
“Our government’s inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires,” said school strike leader Shiann Broderick, as Sydney was once again enveloped in toxic smoke from the fires.
Australia, with a population of almost 25 million, has low carbon emissions compared with the planet’s biggest polluters but is one of the world’s leading coal exporters.
Protests also took place in Tokyo, where hundreds marched through the teeming Shinjuku district.
“I feel a sense of crisis because almost no one in Japan is interested,” said 19-year-old student Mio Ishida.
“I was really inspired by Greta’s actions.”
In Delhi, about 50 school and college students marched to the environment ministry in the world’s most polluted capital, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding that the government declare a climate emergency.
“This is about doing something that you believe in,” said 23-year-old Saumya Chowdhury. “We want the government to acknowledge this and have a conversation on this issue with people.”
India is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.
Some 200 nations are meeting in the Spanish capital from Monday for talks on finalizing the “rulebook” for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which becomes operational in 2021.
Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing and that carbon emissions — which are on the rise — would need to fall 7.6 percent a year to meet the target.
The United Nations has reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year.
The UN has also warned that global temperatures are on track to rise almost 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which could make some places virtually uninhabitable.

Topics: climate change Brandenburg Gate Fridays for Future School strike for climate

