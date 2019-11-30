You are here

  ThePlace: Eimarah Palace of Najran

ThePlace: Eimarah Palace of Najran

Najran's Eimarah Palace as seen from the window of another mud house nearby. (Saudi Tourism photo)
Updated 30 November 2019
ThePlace: Eimarah Palace of Najran

Updated 30 November 2019
The traditional architecture of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region is characterized by its distinctive mud houses and palaces which are widely considered to be the best-preserved buildings of their kind in the world.

One unique example of the architectural style is Eimarah Palace which was constructed in 1942 during the time of Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al-Madhi.

It is used as the office for the governorate as well as providing accommodation for the governor, his family and guards.
 

Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

Updated 30 November 2019
Third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program launched

  • It includes a series of workshops and training sessions
Updated 30 November 2019
RIYADH: The Initiatives Center at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz (Misk) announced the launching of the third edition of Misk 500 Accelerator Program to serve and support promising businesses in the MENA region as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.
Misk 500 is organized in partnership with “500 Startups,” an early-stage venture fund that includes the best capital firms to stimulate the emerging businesses sector and empower entrepreneurs.
The accelerator presents an integrated support program for entrepreneurs under the supervision of a group of international mentors and experts.
It includes a series of workshops and training sessions, during which experts will closely work with participants to identify the strong points and elements of success of their projects, develop them and strengthen them so they can overcome the difficulties and obstacles they might face in their early stages.
All projects participating in Misk 500 will receive SR187,000 ($50,000) as long as they meet the necessary conditions such as having a qualified team to manage the projects and having a product in technology or a related field ready to be introduced to the market.

