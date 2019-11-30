ThePlace: Eimarah Palace of Najran

The traditional architecture of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Najran region is characterized by its distinctive mud houses and palaces which are widely considered to be the best-preserved buildings of their kind in the world.

One unique example of the architectural style is Eimarah Palace which was constructed in 1942 during the time of Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al-Madhi.

It is used as the office for the governorate as well as providing accommodation for the governor, his family and guards.

