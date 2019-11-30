You are here

Brazil’s president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires

Smoke rises from forest fires in Altamira of Brazil’s Amazon basin. Four people accused of starting fires in the Amazon rainforest to later receive international funds to combat them were arrestd on November 26. (AFP)
Updated 30 November 2019
Reuters

  • ‘This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon’
  • DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of combating climate change
SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.
Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a $500,000 contribution from DiCaprio.
The WWF has denied receiving a donation from DiCaprio or obtaining photos from the firefighters.
“This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon,” Bolsonaro said on Friday during brief remarks in front of the presidential residence.
DiCaprio denied having donated to the WWF. In a statement, the actor lauded “the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage.” But, he said, “While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted.”
DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of combating climate change, speaking frequently about environmental issues including the Amazon forest fires. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is focused on projects that “protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction,” is part of the Earth Alliance.
Four members of the nongovernmental organization Alter do Chão Fire Brigade were arrested on Tuesday with police accusing them of purposefully setting fires in order to document them and drum up more donations. They were released on Thursday on a judge’s order.
Politicians and other NGOs fiercely criticized the arrest, saying it was part of a concerted attempt by Bolsonaro’s government to harass environmental groups.
Scientists and activists blame land speculators, farmers and ranchers for setting the fires to clear land for agricultural use, saying that deforesters are being emboldened by Bolsonaro’s rhetoric of promoting development and farming over preservation.
The Amazon rainforest is considered a bulwark against global climate change.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at various factions in casting blame for the forest fires.
In a Facebook live post on Aug. 21, he said, “Everything indicates” that NGOs were going to the Amazon to “set fire” to the forest. When asked then if he had evidence to back up his claims, Bolsonaro said he had “no written plan,” adding, “that’s not how it’s done.”
One day later he admitted that farmers could be illegally setting the rainforest ablaze, but roughly a month later he attacked the “lying media” for saying that the rainforest was being devastated by the fires.
Bolsonaro talked about DiCaprio on Thursday during a live webcast. The president said the WWF paid the firefighting NGO to take pictures of forest fires in the Amazon.
“So what did the NGO do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video,” the president said. “(WWF) makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio, he donates $500,000.”
“A part of that went to the people that were setting fires. Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon, that won’t do,” Bolsonaro said.

Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun

Updated 41 min 22 sec ago
AFP

  • Bishop Franco Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial
  • The bishop is charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016
KOTTAYAM, India: A Roman Catholic bishop went on trial in southern India on Saturday accused of repeatedly raping a nun.
Franco Mulakkal arrived in court in Kottayam, Kerala state, with a group of supporters after attending morning prayers.
While the Catholic church has been rocked by sexual assault and abuse cases in many countries, Mulakkal is the first Indian clergy to go on trial.
The bishop is charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016, while head of the Missionaries of Jesus order.
Mulakkal did not immediately make a plea in court but he has denied the accusations in the run-up to the trial. He faces a maximum sentence of life in jail if found guilty.
The bishop was arrested in October last year and granted bail. On Saturday, the court extended his bail until the next scheduled hearing on January 6.
Kerala police have filed a report of more than 100 pages on the case that included statements from nuns, priests and other bishops.
The nun filed a complaint in June last year but police only started investigating three months later, after five nuns staged near daily protests outside the state high court.
The nuns wrote to Catholic leaders in India as well as the Vatican, accusing the church hierarchy of failing to take the case seriously.
The nuns were criticized by many within the church and said their families were harassed.

