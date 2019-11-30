You are here

  • Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

Japan’s economic growth slumped to its weakest in a year in the third quarter. (AFP)
Updated 30 November 2019
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration will finalize the package early next week after consultations with the ruling coalition
  • Ruling party lawmakers have been pressuring the government to compile a big spending package
TOKYO: Japan’s government is considering putting together a large-scale economic stimulus package with fiscal spending exceeding $92 billion, the Nikkei newspaper said, as soft global demand and the US-China trade war dampen the country’s fragile recovery.
Adding strain to Japan’s tattered finances, the government will issue more bonds to fund public works spending of up to ¥4 trillion ($36.82 billion) and make up for tax revenue shortfalls as firms feel the pinch from the trade tensions, the newspaper said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration will finalize the package early next week after consultations with the ruling coalition, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.
Japan’s finance ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
Ruling party lawmakers have been pressuring the government to compile a big spending package, increasing the chance fiscal policy will play a bigger role in supporting growth despite the risk of more debt issuance.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank’s ultra-loose policy is aimed at hitting its price target, not at funding government spending, warning against complacency in getting Japan’s fiscal house in order.
Fiscal spending under the package will likely exceed ¥10 trillion yen, which will be funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 and next year’s annual budget, the newspaper said.
That will roughly match a ¥13.5 trillion spending package put together in 2016, when Britain’s vote to exit the European Union jolted markets and heightened uncertainty over Japan’s export-reliant economy.
The package under work will include spending for disaster relief, infrastructure building and measures to help companies boost productivity, the newspaper said.
The government will also issue more deficit-covering bonds, as tax revenues for the current fiscal year will undershoot its initial estimate by around ¥2 trillion, the Nikkei said.
Aside from the fiscal spending, Japan will also provide financing to companies for overseas investment to help them diversify production, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Japan’s economic growth slumped to its weakest in a year in the third quarter as soft global demand knocked exports, stoking fears of a recession. Some analysts also fret a sales tax hike in October could cool private consumption.

Topics: economy Japan

Moody’s affirms DEWA and DP World ratings, but revises outlook for Dubai-owned firms

  • The negative outlook on DEWA and DP World reflects the ratings agency’s expectation of a drawn-out slowdown in the non-oil sectors of the UAE economy
DUBAI: Ratings firm has Moody’s has affirmed the Baa1 ratings of state-owned firms Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and DP World but revised their outlook to negative from stable.

“The rating action reflects the credit linkages between [the companies] and the government of Dubai. Moody’s expects a growing risk of structurally slower real GDP growth for the emirate of Dubai and deteriorating fiscal strength of the government amid increasing debt levels,” Moody’s commented in its separate ratings action on the Dubai firms.

The negative outlook on DEWA and DP World reflects the ratings agency’s expectation of a drawn-out slowdown in the non-oil sectors of the UAE economy, which Dubai is heavily reliant on for its revenue stream.

 “Together with a limited pipeline of new revenue-raising measures and a counter-cyclical fiscal policy stance, increase the risk that the government’s debt burden will continue to rise,” it noted.

“Given DEWA’s sole operational exposure to Dubai and its full ownership by the government of Dubai, Moody’s considers that DEWA’s credit profile is tied to the economic and fiscal developments of the emirate.”

Moody’s also explained that considering DP World’s material operational concentration in Dubai and the high government ownership, the global port operator’s credit profile was tied to the economic and fiscal developments of the emirate.

The Dubai government indirectly holds 80.45 percent of DP World through Port and Free Zone World FZE, a subsidiary of investment company Dubai World.

DP World’s reported gross debt has increased to $11.6 billion as of June 30, from $7.7 billion as of 31 December 2017.

DEWA’s credit position meanwhile has continuously improved since 2011 as a supportive tariff structure and disciplined capital spending have yielded strong free cash flow generation.

“DEWA enjoys a dominant market position in Dubai’s power and water sectors, and a strong asset base with a 30.5% reserve margin in 2018,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency expects DEWA’s liquidity to remain very strong over the next 12 to 18 months. Its Dh10.8 billion cash hoard as of mid-year would further be complemented by an expected Dh9.9 billion cash generation from operations over the next 12 months, Moody’s said.

“A stabilization of DEWA’s rating outlook would require an improvement in Dubai’s economic environment and a stabilization of the emirate’s debt burden. DEWA’s ratings could be downgraded in case of a deterioration in Dubai’s economic environment and debt burden,” the ratings agency said.

For DP World, Moody’s said an upgrade of the company was currently unlikely given the negative outlook.

“A stabilization of DP World’s rating outlook would require an improvement in Dubai’s economic environment and a stabilization of the emirate’s debt burden,” it said.

“Furthermore, the rating could be weakened if DP World exceeds its net leverage guidance or undertakes higher-risk development projects or perceived risker M&A activity,” Moody’s said in its closing comment.

Topics: economy ratings Moody’s DP World DEWA Dubai UAE

