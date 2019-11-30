You are here

China factory activity expands in November after 6-month losing streak

China has implemented a number of measures to stimulate the economy, which expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the third quarter. (AFP)
AFP

  • PMI reading comes as Beijing and Washington edge toward a partial deal to a trade war that has dragged on for nearly 20 months
  • Beijing has implemented a number of measures to stimulate the economy
BEIJING: China’s November factory activity rebounded for the first time in seven months, data showed Saturday, despite the looming threat of fresh US tariffs within weeks if Beijing and Washington fail to sign a partial trade deal.
The closely watched Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of activity in the country’s factories, rose to 50.2 in November, up from 49.3 last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
The reading is slightly above the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction every month.
A sub-index of new export orders climbed to a 7-month high at 48.8, but was still in contraction as demand wanes for China’s exports abroad.
Ting Lu, chief China economist at investment bank Nomura, says “the blip” of a rise in the official manufacturing PMI doesn’t signify a recovery in the economy.
“The jump of manufacturing PMI from 49.2 in Feb to 50.5 in March this year made the whole market very excited about a strong recovery, but it turned out to be an illusion,” said Lu.
“This time is no different.”
The reading comes as Beijing and Washington edge toward a partial deal to a trade war that has dragged on for nearly 20 months.
Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday and agreed to keep in touch over “remaining issues” for a “phase one” trade deal between the two countries, Chinese state media said.
The two sides have slapped tariffs on nearly half a trillion dollars’ worth of goods in two-way trade, and US President Donald Trump is threatening fresh tariffs in mid-December if there was no mini-deal.
Beijing has also implemented a number of measures to stimulate the economy, which expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the third quarter.
People’s Bank of China trimmed the interest rate it charges on funding to commercial lenders last week, to boost lending to credit-starved parts of the economy.

Topics: economy China

Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration will finalize the package early next week after consultations with the ruling coalition
  • Ruling party lawmakers have been pressuring the government to compile a big spending package
TOKYO: Japan’s government is considering putting together a large-scale economic stimulus package with fiscal spending exceeding $92 billion, the Nikkei newspaper said, as soft global demand and the US-China trade war dampen the country’s fragile recovery.
Adding strain to Japan’s tattered finances, the government will issue more bonds to fund public works spending of up to ¥4 trillion ($36.82 billion) and make up for tax revenue shortfalls as firms feel the pinch from the trade tensions, the newspaper said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration will finalize the package early next week after consultations with the ruling coalition, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.
Japan’s finance ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
Ruling party lawmakers have been pressuring the government to compile a big spending package, increasing the chance fiscal policy will play a bigger role in supporting growth despite the risk of more debt issuance.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank’s ultra-loose policy is aimed at hitting its price target, not at funding government spending, warning against complacency in getting Japan’s fiscal house in order.
Fiscal spending under the package will likely exceed ¥10 trillion yen, which will be funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 and next year’s annual budget, the newspaper said.
That will roughly match a ¥13.5 trillion spending package put together in 2016, when Britain’s vote to exit the European Union jolted markets and heightened uncertainty over Japan’s export-reliant economy.
The package under work will include spending for disaster relief, infrastructure building and measures to help companies boost productivity, the newspaper said.
The government will also issue more deficit-covering bonds, as tax revenues for the current fiscal year will undershoot its initial estimate by around ¥2 trillion, the Nikkei said.
Aside from the fiscal spending, Japan will also provide financing to companies for overseas investment to help them diversify production, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Japan’s economic growth slumped to its weakest in a year in the third quarter as soft global demand knocked exports, stoking fears of a recession. Some analysts also fret a sales tax hike in October could cool private consumption.

Topics: economy Japan

