Supercars go under the hammer in RM Sotheby’s auction at Abu Dhabi F1

ABU DHABI: During the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, which is taking place from Nov. 29- Dec. 1, classic car auction company RM Sotheby’s is holding its first-ever auction in the Middle East. Featuring an expertly curated selection of 40 high-performance vehicles, the auction will take place on Nov. 30 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Motorsport enthusiasts can expect to see one of the best hyper-car and supercar lineups ever presented for public sale.







(Supplied)



The auction’s undisputed star lot is a Ferrari F2002. It is estimated to sell for as much as $7.5 million. The reason for its elevated value? German racing driver Michael Schumacher drove it to victory three times during the 2002 season, helping him to secure his fifth world championship at the French Grand Prix. A portion of the winning bid will also support Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation.

Meanwhile, a rare Mercedes-McLaren collaboration that can go from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds is also up for grabs. The supercharged AMG V-8, which is one of 75, is estimated to sell for as much as sell for as much as $2.7 million in Abu Dhabi.







(Supplied)



Among the highlights is also one-of-50 example of Maserati’s iconic 21st-century supercar, a 2005 Maserati MC12.

Another eye-catching lot is undoubtedly the 2011 Aston Martin One-77, which is the 38th make out of 77 of the luxury vehicle company’s hypercar. The sparingly-driven super car, which is being auctioned by the original owner Markus Jebsen, founder of Auction4Wildlife, currently boasts under 1,000 km. All proceeds from the sale of the One-77 will go towards African Parks.







(Supplied)



The auction coincides with RM Sotheby’s online-only sale of F1 memorabilia taking place during the end of November to the beginning of December that features more than 100 items ranging from signed racing helmets and gloves to car parts.

2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé

The car sports an eye-catching and seldom-seen colour combination of Semaphore Yellow over a light beige interior and dark beige soft top.







(Supplied)



1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster

Introduced in 1990 as the successor to the legendary Countach, the Lamborghini Diablo was the company’s signature 1990s model.







(Supplied)



1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

What would result became a true automotive icon of its era. Mercedes-Benz’s 300 SL was the industry benchmark for performance in the 1950s, pioneering a number of cutting-edge technologies.