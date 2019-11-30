You are here

Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts open the Marrakech Film Festival

Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts open the Marrakech Film Festival

  • The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a moving speech by jury president Tilda Swinton
  • After her speech, the festival was officially declared open by Australian actress Naomi Watts
DUBAI: The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a moving speech by jury president Tilda Swinton.

The festival, which launched in 2001, opened with a selection of clips broadcast on the big screen — including snippets of the 14 films screening in the Official Competition sections.

Before Swinton took to the stage, clips were shown from her films, including “Orlando,” “Snowpiercer,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

 “The Marrakech Film Festival is a legend,” she said. “It’s a beacon for cineastes around the world who come from all stretches of our planet to meet under the African sky, which gives its blessing on all us. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Swinton said that having grown up in a “cinema-less part of Scotland” her first visit to a film festival, 1985’s Berlin Film Festival, was a life-changing experience.

 “This empathy machine invites us to walk in the shoes and the lives of other people and is good for us all. Its all-embracing nature holds up the best of our dreams and dispels our fears, so that we can share our wildest imaginations in the healthiest way possible. Cinema is our chance to suspend time and space and everything that divides us. It immerses us and transports us. To unbuckle, listen and celebrate our differences and also our similarities.”

She also praised her fellow jury members — David Michôd, Andrea Arnold, Chiara Mastroianni, Rebecca Zlotowski, Mikael Persbrandt, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Atiq Rahimi and Ali Essafi.

After her speech, the festival was officially declared open by Australian actress Naomi Watts, who underscored the “exceptional gathering of my fellow actors, directors and friends and delighted festival goers. This year offers us the opportunity to discover the extraordinary breadth and diversity of Australian cinema.”

The ceremony was followed by the screening of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out.”

The festival runs until Dec. 7.

Cairo Film Fest wraps up with star-studded awards ceremony

Egyptian producer Marianne Khoury receives the Audience Award from British actress Nathalie Emmanuel. (AFP)
Cairo Film Fest wraps up with star-studded awards ceremony

  • Fernando Frias’s “I’m No Longer Here,” took home the top prize
  • he Silver Pyramid went to Belgian Bas Devos's “Ghost Tropic”
DUBAI: “Games of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel hit the stage at the closing ceremony of the Cairo Film Festival, as moving Mexican drama “I’m No Longer Here” nabbed the coveted Golden Pyramid award.

Fernando Frias’s “I’m No Longer Here,” took home the top prize for its portrayal of a teenage Mexican immigrant struggling to adjust to life in the US.

Members of the jury of the 41st edition of the Cairo International Film Festival pose for a group photo with award winners . (AFP)

The Silver Pyramid went to Belgian Bas Devos's “Ghost Tropic,” a film that follows one woman on her journey through Brussels after she misses her stop on the train.

Zhang Chong and Zhang Bo’s sci-fi feature “The Fourth Wall” and Czech director Michal Hogenauer’s thrilling “A Certain Kind of Silence” jointly won the Bronze Pyramid.

Chinese directors Zhang Chong (L) and Zhang Bo (R) receive the Bronze Pyramid for "The Fourth Wall." (AFP)

On to the Arab contenders and Tunisian director Mehdi M Barsaoui took home the Special Jury Award for his feature, “A Son,” which tells the harrowing story of a young boy who is injured in crossfire.

Iraqi director Mohanad Hayal’s “Haifa Street” secured the gong for Best Arab Director, while Palestinian director Najwa Najjar scored the Best Screenplay Award for “Between Heaven and Earth,” a poignant film about divorce.

Iraqi director Mohanad Hayal receives an award during the closing ceremony of the 41st Cairo International Film Festival . (AFP)

Lebanese director Elie Kamal's debut documentary “Beirut Terminus,” won the Best Nonfiction Film for its look at the country’s defunct railway system.

For her part, Emmanuel took to the stage to present one of the awards and even posted about her experience in Egypt on Instagram.

“What an absolute pleasure it was to be a guest at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival. Even more of an honor to present an award. Thank you for your warm welcome and sorry for speaking Arabic poorly... but I really do love Egypt!” she captioned a post on the social media site.

Emmanuel was joined by a bevy of regional stars at the closing ceremony, including Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Egyptian actress Arwa Gouda, Lebanese actress Mariam Hassan and Egyptian actor Ahmed Fahmy, among other famous faces.

Fashion played a big role in the glittering evening, with Emmanuel donning two equally stunning outfits — a salmon pink, embroidery-covered number with exaggerated puffed sleeves by Maison Valentino and a flapper-style cocktail dress with silver chain-like embellishments by Christopher Kane.

Khalil sparkled in a dazzling black wrap dress, while Hassan also took the glittering route in a diamante-covered pink two-piece gown.

