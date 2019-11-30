You are here

Off-track eats: Where to fuel up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Khaoula Ghanem 

ABU DHABI: A number of eateries are hosting pop-ups during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read on for our guide for where to chow down at the races.

Black Tap

From New York to the UAE, renowned burger joint Black Tap is as famous for its multi-layered, cheese-oozing burgers as it is for its wild, over-the-top milkshakes. Racegoers can find a Black Tap stall at the Yas Marina Circuit for their fast food cravings.




Renowned burger joint Black Tap is as famous for its multi-layered, cheese-oozing burgers. (Arab News) 

Mr. Miyagi

The Asian eatery has a pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — get your pad thai and sticky rice fix here.




The Asian eatery has a pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Arab News)

Ramusake

The famed Japanese eatery is hosting a pop-up location, complete with a terrace, at the F1. Head down for a delectable mix of fine Asian cuisine.

Chick & Co.

Are you a fan of fried chicken? Grab yourself a crunchy chicken sandwich, or fresh, steaming hot tenders at this funky food truck.




Grab yourself a crunchy chicken sandwich. (Arab News)

Arabic Street Food

This food truck does what it says on the tin — expect hot, crunchy falafel, fragrant shawarmas.




This food truck does what it says on the tin. (Arab News)

Fresh Heavenly Delights

Finish it all off with a scoop of gelato from this colorful spot, located within the grounds of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.




Finish it all off with a scoop of gelato. (Arab News)

 

Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts open the Marrakech Film Festival

(L-R) Moroccan director Ali Essafi, Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho, Australian director David Michod, British director and former actress Andrea Arnold, British actress and jury president Tilda Swinton, Afghan-French director Atiq Rahimi, French-Italian actress Chiara Mastroianni, Swedish actor Mikael Persbrandt, French director Rebecca Zlotowski attend the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. (AFP)
Updated 34 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Tilda Swinton, Naomi Watts open the Marrakech Film Festival

  • The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a moving speech by jury president Tilda Swinton
  • After her speech, the festival was officially declared open by Australian actress Naomi Watts
Updated 34 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Marrakech Film Festival kicked off Friday with a moving speech by jury president Tilda Swinton.

The festival, which launched in 2001, opened with a selection of clips broadcast on the big screen — including snippets of the 14 films screening in the Official Competition sections.

Before Swinton took to the stage, clips were shown from her films, including “Orlando,” “Snowpiercer,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

 “The Marrakech Film Festival is a legend,” she said. “It’s a beacon for cineastes around the world who come from all stretches of our planet to meet under the African sky, which gives its blessing on all us. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Swinton said that having grown up in a “cinema-less part of Scotland” her first visit to a film festival, 1985’s Berlin Film Festival, was a life-changing experience.

 “This empathy machine invites us to walk in the shoes and the lives of other people and is good for us all. Its all-embracing nature holds up the best of our dreams and dispels our fears, so that we can share our wildest imaginations in the healthiest way possible. Cinema is our chance to suspend time and space and everything that divides us. It immerses us and transports us. To unbuckle, listen and celebrate our differences and also our similarities.”

She also praised her fellow jury members — David Michôd, Andrea Arnold, Chiara Mastroianni, Rebecca Zlotowski, Mikael Persbrandt, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Atiq Rahimi and Ali Essafi.

After her speech, the festival was officially declared open by Australian actress Naomi Watts, who underscored the “exceptional gathering of my fellow actors, directors and friends and delighted festival goers. This year offers us the opportunity to discover the extraordinary breadth and diversity of Australian cinema.”

The ceremony was followed by the screening of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out.”

The festival runs until Dec. 7.

