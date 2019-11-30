Off-track eats: Where to fuel up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI: A number of eateries are hosting pop-ups during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read on for our guide for where to chow down at the races.
Black Tap
From New York to the UAE, renowned burger joint Black Tap is as famous for its multi-layered, cheese-oozing burgers as it is for its wild, over-the-top milkshakes. Racegoers can find a Black Tap stall at the Yas Marina Circuit for their fast food cravings.
Mr. Miyagi
The Asian eatery has a pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — get your pad thai and sticky rice fix here.
Ramusake
The famed Japanese eatery is hosting a pop-up location, complete with a terrace, at the F1. Head down for a delectable mix of fine Asian cuisine.
Ramusake F1 : Food menu revealed! A culinary experience like no other in Formula one. Presented by our Executive Chef Gohei Kishi, available for Brunch and Dinner, with best views of the race track!
Chick & Co.
Are you a fan of fried chicken? Grab yourself a crunchy chicken sandwich, or fresh, steaming hot tenders at this funky food truck.
Arabic Street Food
This food truck does what it says on the tin — expect hot, crunchy falafel, fragrant shawarmas.
Fresh Heavenly Delights
Finish it all off with a scoop of gelato from this colorful spot, located within the grounds of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.