Evacuations in Philippines as typhoon threatens SEA Games

Spectators wave their flags during the opening ceremony for the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Organizers have said there are contingency plans in place for a typhoon, including possible cancelations of outdoor events of the Games
  • Around 8,750 athletes and team officials are expected at this year’s 30th edition
CLARK, Philippines: The Philippines has begun evacuating thousands of people, local officials said Sunday, as a powerful typhoon rumbled in off the Pacific, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and threatening SEA Games venues.
Forecasters expect Typhoon Kammuri to hit Monday evening or Tuesday morning, packing gusts of 170 kilometers per hour and maximum sustained winds of 140 kph.
The storm entered Philippine territory Saturday evening, shortly before President Rodrigo Duterte and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao launched the Games with a colorful opening ceremony.
This year’s Games in Clark, Manila and Subic, which run through to December 11, are particularly complex with a record 56 sports across dozens of venues that are in some cases hours apart by car, even before Manila’s notorious gridlock traffic is factored in.
Organizers have said there are contingency plans in place for a typhoon, including possible cancelations of outdoor events of the Games, which are mostly in the main Philippine island of Luzon in the country’s north.
Some local government units in central Bicol region have started evacuating people.
More than 800 families (about 3,000 to 4,000 people) are already in evacuation centers, mostly in schools and gymnasiums in Camarines Norte, the disaster management office of the province said.
Local officials were still evacuating some areas so the number was expected to rise, the office added.
Most of those evacuated live in coastal areas and low-lying places where flash floods and landslides are possible due to heavy rains that will be brought by the typhoon.
These are all preemptive evacuations and no mandatory evacuation has been ordered yet, the disaster management office said.
School classes and work in the government in some towns have also been suspended for Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of the heavy rains.
The Philippines, which last hosted the Games in 2005, are aiming to win the most medals, and history is on their side: seven of the last 11 SEA Games hosts have topped the table, reflecting the tradition of rewriting the sporting program to suit local strengths.
The hosts got off to a flying start on Sunday, scooping several golds at the Dancesport competition and topped the medal table shortly after 1:00 p.m. with 13 overall.
Around 8,750 athletes and team officials are expected at this year’s 30th edition — the biggest ever — and there are some 12,000 volunteers. Organizers hope more than 500 million viewers will tune in on TV.
In an eclectic program, Olympic sports like swimming and athletics sit side-by-side with regional favorites such as martial arts pencak silat, arnis and wushu, and this year athletes will even battle an obstacle race course in Manila.

Freed Taliban prisoner recounts SEAL rescue attempts

AP

  • Timothy Weeks was released last month in a prisoner swap along with Kevin King, ending an ordeal that began with their abduction in 2016
  • While their lives were often at risk, he said he never gave up hope of being rescued
SYDNEY: An Australian teacher held captive with an American colleague by the Taliban for more than three years believes US special forces tried and failed six times to free them.
Timothy Weeks was released last month in a prisoner swap along with Kevin King, ending an ordeal that began with their abduction in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul, where they worked.
Weeks, 50, told a news conference on Sunday he believed that Navy SEAL teams tried repeatedly to rescue them, sometimes missing them only by “hours” after the two hostages were moved to other locations by their captors.
“I believe, and I hope this is correct, that they came in six times to try to get us, and that a number of times they missed us only by hours,” Weeks said.
One attempt came in April this year. Weeks said he was woken at 2 a.m. by his guards, who told him they were under attack from Daesh fighters, and moved him into a tunnel beneath where they were being held.
“I believe now that it was the Navy SEALs coming in to get us,” Weeks said. “I believe they were right outside our door. The moment that we got into the tunnels, we were 1 or 2 meters underground and there was a huge bang at the front door. And our guards went up and there was a lot of machine-gun fire. They pushed me over the top into the tunnels and I fell backwards and rolled and knocked myself unconscious.”
Weeks said he and King were shifted through various remote locations in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan throughout their captivity, and were often kept in tiny, windowless cells.
While their lives were often at risk, he said he never gave up hope of being rescued.
“I never, ever gave up hope, and I think in that sort of situation, that if you give up hope, there is very little left for you,” said Weeks, flanked by his sisters Alyssa and Jo Carter.
“I knew that I would leave that place eventually. It just took a little longer than I expected.”
While expressing thanks to President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the work that led to their release, Weeks said some Taliban guards he had encountered were “lovely people.”
“I don’t hate them at all,” he said. “And some of them, I have great respect for, and great love for, almost. Some of them were so compassionate and such lovely, lovely people. And it really led me to think about ... how did they end up like this?”
He added: “I know a lot of people don’t admit this, but for me, they were soldiers. And soldiers obey the commands of their commanders. (They) don’t get a choice.”
Weeks said he had hugged some of his Taliban guards when they parted company on the day of his and King’s release.
Still, the sight of the two US Black Hawk helicopters arriving to take them away had been an enormous relief.
“From the moment I sighted both Black Hawk helicopters and was placed in the hands of special forces, I knew my long and tortuous ordeal had come to an end,” he said.
“Out of a big dust cloud came six special forces and they walked toward us and one of them stepped toward me and he just put his arm around me and he held me and he said, ‘Are you OK?’ And then he walked me back to the Black Hawk.”
Weeks, from the small rural city of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales state, said his ordeal had had “a profound and unimaginable effect on me.”
His voice breaking, he said: “At times I felt as if my death was imminent and that I would never return to see those that I love again but by the will of God I am here, I am alive and I am safe and I am free.
“There is nothing else in the world that I need.”

