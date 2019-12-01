UN chief warns of ‘point of no return’ on climate change

You are here

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a press conference, at the 'IFEMA - Feria de Madrid' exhibition centre, in Madrid, on December 1, 2019, on the eve of the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. (File/AFP)
  • Guterres told reporters in Madrid on Sunday that the world has the scientific knowledge and the technical means to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit)
MADRID: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says global efforts to stop climate change have been “utterly inadequate” so far and warns that “the point of no return is no longer over the horizon.”

Guterres told reporters in Madrid on Sunday that the world has the scientific knowledge and the technical means to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) enshrined in the 2015 Paris climate accord, but “what is lacking is political will.”

Speaking before the start Monday of a two-week international climate conference in the Spanish capital, Guterres said that “our war against nature must stop and we know that that is possible.”

Guterres also announced that outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney will become his new special envoy on “climate action and climate finance” from next year.

19 dead in east Russia as bus plunges into frozen river

Updated 01 December 2019
Reuters

19 dead in east Russia as bus plunges into frozen river

  • Russia’s record on road safety is one of the worst in the world
  • Russia traffic police: 18,214 people died in road accidents last year
Updated 01 December 2019
Reuters

MOSCOW: Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia’s far east on Sunday and plunged into a river, local government said.
“According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries,” the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.
Russia’s emergencies ministry said in a statement on its website that the bus, traveling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, 6,320-km (3,930 miles) east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river at around 0938 Moscow time (0638 GMT).
It said about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus.
A police spokeswoman told Russia-24 TV that the cause of the accident was being investigated.
Russia’s record on road safety is one of the worst in the world. According to the country’s traffic police, 18,214 people died in road accidents last year. That is more than the 15,000 Soviet servicemen who were killed during the whole of the Soviet war in Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

