Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

Maldives's former president Abdulla Yameen
  Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday
MALE, Maldives: Two opposition parties in the Maldives say a trial in which former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was convicted of money laundering was politically motivated.

Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday. The five-member Criminal Court bench also ordered him to pay a $5 million fine.

On Saturday, the opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People’s National Congress said Yameen was given an unjust sentence due to his “economic development success.”

The two parties have appealed the case to the High Court.

Yameen led the Indian Ocean archipelago nation from 2013 to 2018. During that time, he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents.

He lost last year’s election to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Bangladesh plans to ban e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns

  A ban on e-cigarettes and vaporizers will be incorporated in the tobacco control policy 2019, now being drawn up by the government
  The global market for e-cigarettes was worth $15.7 billion in 2018
DHAKA: Bangladesh plans to prohibit the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, a health official said on Sunday, as countries around the world move to ban devices that have been linked to health risks and teen addiction.
“We are actively working to impose a ban on the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and all vaping tobaccos to prevent health risks,” Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Secretary at the health education and family welfare division of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, told Reuters.
The health ministry had taken into consideration the recent spate of deaths and illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the United States, he said.
A ban on e-cigarettes and vaporizers will be incorporated in the tobacco control policy 2019, now being drawn up by the government, he added. It will then be submitted to parliament for approval.
E-cigarettes are available everywhere in Bangladesh from small street corner shops to e-commerce sites.
India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes in October as it warned of a vaping “epidemic” among young people.
Public health officials in the United States recommended against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported.
The global market for e-cigarettes was worth $15.7 billion in 2018, according to data from Euromonitor International, and is projected to more than double to $40 billion in 2023.

