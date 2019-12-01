Hamilton wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

You are here

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi Sunday. (AP)
ABU DHABI: World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, capping another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall.
The six-time Formula One champion is now only seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, which he could realistically overtake next season.
After he made a clean start from a record-extending 88th career pole, Hamilton was untroubled as he won on the Yas Marina circuit for the fifth time — four with Mercedes and once when driving for McLaren in 2011.
He finished about 17 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a race bereft of overtaking, except for Verstappen’s move on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari on Lap 33.
Leclerc was third and just held off Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who climbed 16 places to fourth after starting last.

ADELAIDE, Australia: Yasir Shah scored a fighting maiden Test century on Sunday as Pakistan battled back against Australia in the day-night second Test in Adelaide.
Best-known as a spin bowler, the 33-year-old’s highest score in his previous 36 Tests was just 42.
But after playing second fiddle to Babar Azam in a 105-run partnership, Yasir took charge when his countryman was out for 97.
He raced to a first-ever 50 then, supported by Mohammad Abbas, brought up his hundred off 192 balls, clattering 12 fours and kissing the turf after reaching the milestone.
He had a near-miss off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne on 33. Steve Smith believed he caught him at slip and made a big appeal, but replays showed the ball fell just short of his fingertips.
Yasir was then dropped by Labuschagne off his own bowling on 43.
Pakistan are currently 271 for eight in reply to Australia’s 589 for three declared.

