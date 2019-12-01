You are here

Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth

Mayram Aliyu, chairwoman of the Alheri cooperative, at Talba Shea Butter Village in Kodo. Shea butter is consumed around the world in chocolate, margarine and as a cooking oil, and cosmetic giants are also using it more and more as a natural moisturizer. (AFP)
AFP

Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth

  The global shea butter market is expected to be worth $3.5 billion by 2028, according to Transparency Market research
KODO, Nigeria: Surrounded by four children, Ladi Usman scoops shea nut paste from a plastic container into a metal pot on the stove in her cramped kitchen.

Squinting to keep charcoal fumes out of her eyes, she stirs it with a bamboo stick, completing the final stages of eking out the valuable shea butter oils.

For the past two decades Usman, 39, has relied on shea nuts — and the oil they contain — to provide a livelihood for herself and her family in central Nigeria.

“I cook with it, I sell it and the money I get from it I use to take these children to school, to hospital and everything else,” she told AFP.

Together with 50 other women in a cooperative in the village of Kodo she extracts value from shea nuts that grow abundantly in Nigeria.

Shea butter is consumed worldwide in chocolate, margarine and cooking oil, and cosmetic giants are using it more and more as a natural moisturizer.

The global shea butter market is expected to be worth $3.5 billion by 2028, according to Transparency Market research.

Experts say the huge number of shea trees in Nigeria could be a major source of income.

But potential profit is being lost as it exports just 10 percent of the 350,000 tons of shea nuts produced annually as finished products to lucrative world markets.

Nigeria could satisfy up to 60 percent of global demand for shea, “and with many companies in Europe and America using shea butter as an alternative to cocoa butter the potential is enormous,” said Aderemi Akpatira of the National Shea Products Association

“We as a nation just need to get ourselves organized and take that leadership place.”

For women working in the Kodo collective, extracting oil from shea nuts takes several stages and a lot of work.

First Usman and the other women collect the nuts and remove the sweet pulp to be eaten. The nuts are then washed and boiled to prevent germination before being roasted on charcoal ovens.

Most of the nuts are sold at that point by Usman and the rest of the collective for the oils to be extracted industrially.

It makes sense to the small-scale farmers as it avoids the long hours and fuel needed for extraction, but it precludes profits they could be making.

Distance to markets is another major problem as farmers have to offload what they produce to middle men who buy low and sell high in other towns and cities.

“The middle men come to buy from us and go to sell in other towns. They buy from us at one dollar and sell at 5 dollars,” Maryam Aliyu, chairwoman of the Alheri cooperative, told AFP. “We feel like we are just working for the middle men.”

Farmer Mustafa Umar, 35, agreed as he surveyed the shea trees on his farm in Kodo.

“People are coming from different areas to buy shea butter, and when they buy it cheap here they will go back and double it two times and make their own profits,” he said.

“We want to invite the foreigners to come and buy the shea nuts here from us.”

Nigerian authorities are desperate to diversify the country’s oil-dependant economy and have made boosting domestic agriculture a priority.

Proponents say that tapping into the value of millions of Nigerian shea trees could provide a crucial source of income.

Topics: Nigeria Farmers Shea butter

Malawi tobacco pressured as US butts in over labor abuses

Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Malawi tobacco pressured as US butts in over labor abuses

  • As tobacco, known locally as “green gold,” is Malawi’s top crop in terms of employment
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
AFP

BLANTYRE: Malawi is being forced to confront child and forced labor practices after the US restricted tobacco imports from the impoverished southeastern African nation over allegations workers including children were being exploited.

Although exports to the US make up only a small part of Malawi’s total, the US move could make it harder selling its tobacco elsewhere and has sparked anxiety among farmers who fear they will be forced to accept lower prices.

As tobacco, known locally as “green gold,” is Malawi’s top crop in terms of employment, foreign exchange earnings (60 percent) and tax revenue (25 percent), any trouble the sector runs into could quickly reverberate throughout the economy.

The US decision piles even more pressure on the tobacco sector, already confronted with global anti-tobacco campaigns.

The trouble began in late October. British law firm Leigh Day announced it was preparing a landmark class action case against British American Tobacco (BAT) on behalf of 2,000 Malawian farmers, including hundreds of children, for forced labor and poverty wages.

BAT, which says it “takes the issue of child labor extremely seriously,” has denied any wrongdoing and noted that it buys tobacco from Malawi via international dealers who are required adhere to a code of conduct that does not tolerate child and forced labor.

The US suspended imports of tobacco from Malawi, saying it had information that reasonably indicated it was being produced using forced labor and forced child labor.

According to a survey conducted in 2017 by the country’s statistics agency the use of child labor in Malawi is extensive. It found that 38 percent of the country’s children aged between 5 and 17 were working.

Although the survey did not provide specific information about the tobacco sector, it is widely acknowledged that child labor is a problem.

Betty Chinyamunyamu, who heads an association of smallholder farmers, said incidents of child labor occur despite efforts to eliminate the practice.

Topics: Malawi Tobacco

