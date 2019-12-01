You are here

Next crisis tough to predict, says top investor

Steve Eisman, one of the investors who spotted the subprime bubble that caused the latest financial crisis is seen in his New York office on November 22, 2019. (AFP)
AFP

  • Steve Eisman says a less severe crisis is still possible in the near-term, although such a slowdown is not a given
AFP

NEW YORK: Could it be the trade war? What about next year’s US presidential election? For famed investor Steve Eisman, the cause of the next recession is up in the air.

“It’s too hard to predict at this point,” said Eisman, who anticipated the 2008 financial crisis and served as the basis for Steve Carell’s character in “The Big Short.”

“What happened in 2007, 2008, 2009 was a systemic crisis,” said Eisman, who was one of the earliest investors to correctly read the subprime mortgage problem and invest accordingly.

“Planet Earth almost burned,” he told AFP. “And that was because of too much leverage in the banks, and a very large asset class subprime that blew up.”

“That risk doesn’t exist anymore. Leverage in the US and in Europe is much lower. The banks are better regulated.”

Eisman, a senior portfolio manager who manages the Absolute Alpha fund at Neuberger Berman, said a less severe crisis was still possible in the near-term, although such a slowdown is not a given.

“We’ll know more, maybe in 6 months, whether a recession is on the horizon or not, or whether it’s just continued slow growth,” he said. If a crisis hit, Eisman isn’t worried about households, saying credit quality today is “very good” in the US, especially on the consumer side.

“The biggest pain” will be felt in the corporate bond markets, in part because of post-crisis restrictions on banks that will limit their ability to provide liquidity if the bond market comes under pressure.

Eisman criticized the easy-money policies of central banks, saying that “one hundred percent, it’s a mistake.”

He said the first round of US quantitative easing in March 2009 succeeded in bringing more liquidity to fixed income markets, but there was less benefit to the overall economy from subsequent rounds of stimulus.

“All that really happened, in my view, is that the money went into the stock markets and it gave companies liquidity to buy back stock,” he said.

“It makes rich people richer because they own securities,” he said. “I kind of nickname quantitative easing ‘monetary policy for rich people.’” 

Eisman, who prides himself on having read the entirety of Thomas Piketty’s dense economics tome, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” attributes the debacle of 2008 to a concentration of wealth that began in the 1980s.

Inequality has worsened, but “rather than deal with that problem head on, the policymakers consciously or unconsciously decided that they would democratize credit, meaning people who before couldn’t get credit, would now get credit,” Eisman said.

“To deal with that, leverage in the banking system had to go up a lot. At the end of the day, I think that’s what caused the financial crisis.”

Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth

AFP

  • The global shea butter market is expected to be worth $3.5 billion by 2028, according to Transparency Market research
AFP

KODO, Nigeria: Surrounded by four children, Ladi Usman scoops shea nut paste from a plastic container into a metal pot on the stove in her cramped kitchen.

Squinting to keep charcoal fumes out of her eyes, she stirs it with a bamboo stick, completing the final stages of eking out the valuable shea butter oils.

For the past two decades Usman, 39, has relied on shea nuts — and the oil they contain — to provide a livelihood for herself and her family in central Nigeria.

“I cook with it, I sell it and the money I get from it I use to take these children to school, to hospital and everything else,” she told AFP.

Together with 50 other women in a cooperative in the village of Kodo she extracts value from shea nuts that grow abundantly in Nigeria.

Shea butter is consumed worldwide in chocolate, margarine and cooking oil, and cosmetic giants are using it more and more as a natural moisturizer.

The global shea butter market is expected to be worth $3.5 billion by 2028, according to Transparency Market research.

Experts say the huge number of shea trees in Nigeria could be a major source of income.

But potential profit is being lost as it exports just 10 percent of the 350,000 tons of shea nuts produced annually as finished products to lucrative world markets.

Nigeria could satisfy up to 60 percent of global demand for shea, “and with many companies in Europe and America using shea butter as an alternative to cocoa butter the potential is enormous,” said Aderemi Akpatira of the National Shea Products Association

“We as a nation just need to get ourselves organized and take that leadership place.”

For women working in the Kodo collective, extracting oil from shea nuts takes several stages and a lot of work.

First Usman and the other women collect the nuts and remove the sweet pulp to be eaten. The nuts are then washed and boiled to prevent germination before being roasted on charcoal ovens.

Most of the nuts are sold at that point by Usman and the rest of the collective for the oils to be extracted industrially.

It makes sense to the small-scale farmers as it avoids the long hours and fuel needed for extraction, but it precludes profits they could be making.

Distance to markets is another major problem as farmers have to offload what they produce to middle men who buy low and sell high in other towns and cities.

“The middle men come to buy from us and go to sell in other towns. They buy from us at one dollar and sell at 5 dollars,” Maryam Aliyu, chairwoman of the Alheri cooperative, told AFP. “We feel like we are just working for the middle men.”

Farmer Mustafa Umar, 35, agreed as he surveyed the shea trees on his farm in Kodo.

“People are coming from different areas to buy shea butter, and when they buy it cheap here they will go back and double it two times and make their own profits,” he said.

“We want to invite the foreigners to come and buy the shea nuts here from us.”

Nigerian authorities are desperate to diversify the country’s oil-dependant economy and have made boosting domestic agriculture a priority.

Proponents say that tapping into the value of millions of Nigerian shea trees could provide a crucial source of income.

