The Killers bring Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to a rousing finish

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came to a triumphant close on Sunday with a roaring performance by iconic American band The Killers who brought the house down at Yas Island’s Du Arena.
The Las Vegas rockers, who gave us “Run for Cover” and “Somebody Told Me,” closed out the Ya Salam after-race concerts, following a string of stellar performances from the likes of DJ Marshmello who kicked things off on Thursday, rappers Future and Gucci Mane who took to the stage on Friday and Saturday’s performer Lana Del Rey.
The performance, which was their first in Abu Dhabi in over a decade — the group’s last appearance in the emirate was in 2009 — was an energetic medley of some of their biggest hits, including from their 2004 multi-platinum debut album, “Hot Fuss” such as “All These Things That I’ve Done,” “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside,” which had the entire crowd singing along.
With no shortage of chart-topping hits to pick and choose from, the band also performed live renditions of classics such as “When You Were Young” and “Smile Like You Mean It.”
At one point, the band’s lead vocalist, Brandon Flowers, invited an eager fan on the stage to take over the drums from Ronnie Vannucci Jr. for the 2006 track "For Reasons Unknown."
It’s not the first time the Las Vegas natives have rocked a Formula 1 crowd. The band previously performed at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.
Concert goers also got to enjoy a performance from British dance pop duo Hollaphonic, who opened up for the band.