The Killers bring Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to a rousing finish

The Killers closed out the Ya Salam after-race concerts on Sunday. AFP
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came to a triumphant close on Sunday with a roaring performance by iconic American band The Killers who brought the house down at Yas Island’s Du Arena.

The Las Vegas rockers, who gave us “Run for Cover” and “Somebody Told Me,” closed out the Ya Salam after-race concerts, following a string of stellar performances from the likes of DJ Marshmello who kicked things off on Thursday, rappers Future and Gucci Mane who took to the stage on Friday and Saturday’s performer Lana Del Rey.

The performance, which was their first in Abu Dhabi in over a decade — the group’s last appearance in the emirate was in 2009 — was an energetic medley of some of their biggest hits, including from their 2004 multi-platinum debut album, “Hot Fuss” such as “All These Things That I’ve Done,” “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside,” which had the entire crowd singing along.

With no shortage of chart-topping hits to pick and choose from, the band also performed live renditions of classics such as “When You Were Young” and “Smile Like You Mean It.”  

At one point, the band’s lead vocalist, Brandon Flowers, invited an eager fan on the stage to take over the drums from Ronnie Vannucci Jr. for the 2006 track "For Reasons Unknown."

It’s not the first time the Las Vegas natives have rocked a Formula 1 crowd. The band previously performed at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

Concert goers also got to enjoy a performance from British dance pop duo Hollaphonic, who opened up for the band.  

DUBAI: Set to be released early next year, new documentary “Electric Kingdom” tells the behind-the-scenes story of Saudi Arabia’s first Formula E electric car race in 2018 and explores the other firsts in the country, including the first mixed concert, the first female race car drivers hitting a national track and the moment visitors landed on government-issued tourist visas.

US producer Carla DiBello worked with a crew from Los Angeles to capture these watershed moments on film in a project helmed by Oscar-nominated director David Darg.

For DiBello, it was all about showing the world the real face of her new home in the Gulf.

“This was a project that I was so passionate about and I really fought to make because it was so important that I wanted my peers in the US to really see what I experience living in the Middle East,” she told Arab News.

The documentary, which premiered at the Washington West Film Festival on Oct. 27, is particularly important because it portrays a series of firsts in the Kingdom.

“There were many firsts.  It was the first electric car race that was held in the Gulf, it was the first Western concert — Jason Derulo was the very first artist to step on a stage in front of a mixed crowd,” she said.

For the producer, it was all about showing the world the real face of her new home in the Gulf. (Supplied)

DiBello filmed the documentary with a crew from Los Angeles, who she says were surprised by what they found in Saudi Arabia.

“I think a lot of people, especially from my crew in Los Angeles, that came out to visit were just so blown away by the hospitality and the culture and how catering everyone is to everyone’s needs and they really saw a different side of Saudi Arabia that they imagined.”

And that’s one of the main points the former “Keeping up with the Kardashians” producer is keen to get across in her latest documentary.

The documentary was filmed with a crew from Los Angeles. (Supplied)

“I think my purpose in making this was to really be able to show people in America and all over the world what Saudi Arabia really is… it’s not just based on what you see in the media or what’s portrayed,” she said.

BiBello was impressed by the organizer’s ability to pull off the race, despite serious setbacks, including adverse weather conditions at the time.

A poster for the new documentary. (Supplied) 

“It was definitely a challenge waking up at five in the morning to go shoot the day of the race and the track being close to flooded.  So, there were a lot of fun experiences everyday — we woke up to something new or a new challenge. Nowhere else in the world can they pull something off in such a short time and execute it in such a positive way,” she said.

