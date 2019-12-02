New Nissan CEO pledges better performance, cooperation with Renault

You are here

Known for his straight-talking manner and relentless focus on cost control, Makoto Uchida is Nissan’s third CEO since September. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Known for his straight-talking manner and relentless focus on cost control, Makoto Uchida is Nissan’s third CEO since September
  • Nissan is bracing for its lowest annual profit in 11 years and has slashed its dividend by 65 percent
YOKOHAMA: Nissan Motor Co. chief executive Makoto Uchida said on Monday that he would work to improve the automaker’s financial performance and co-operate closely with alliance partner Renault SA, while maintaining Nissan’s independence.
Uchida became CEO of Nissan on Dec. 1, as Japan’s No. 2 car maker tries to recover from a profit slump and draw a line under a year of turmoil after the Carlos Ghosn scandal.
Nissan is betting that bringing new blood into its executive ranks will help to get the company back on track financially after years of aggressive expansion in the United States and other regions pummeled overall profitability.
The new executive team, which also includes CFO Stephen Ma and COO Ashwani Gupta, took the helm this month, a year after former chairman Ghosn was arrested on financial misconduct charges in Japan.
Known for his straight-talking manner and relentless focus on cost control, Uchida is Nissan’s third CEO since September, when Hiroto Saikawa, a protege of Ghosn, was forced to resign after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.
Uchida, 53, replaced Yasuhiro Yamauchi, a company veteran and former COO who stepped down as interim CEO at the end of November.
A big task lies ahead of him and his team. Nissan is bracing for its lowest annual profit in 11 years and has slashed its dividend by 65 percent. Its struggles come at a time when car companies desperately need scale to keep up with sweeping technological changes like electric vehicles and ride-hailing.
Earnings have been undercut, particularly in the United States, a key market, by years of heavy discounts and low-margin sales to rental firms as part of a strategy to raise market share, which has cheapened Nissan’s brand image.
Uchida must also salvage ties with Renault. Since Ghosn’s ouster as chairman of both companies, Nissan and Renault have squabbled over the selection of Nissan’s board members and executives, as well a proposed tie-up between Renault and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) earlier this year, which ultimately failed.
Renault, which holds a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan after it saved the Japanese automaker from financial ruin two decades ago, has for years been pursuing closer ties with its bigger partner, only to be rebuffed by Nissan.
Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10 percent through 2023 to rein in costs which it has said ballooned when Ghosn was CEO.

Saudi Tadawul to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

Updated 02 December 2019
Reuters

Saudi Tadawul to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

  • State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 percent of its shares this month
  • The Aramco IPO is seen as a test for the Saudi exchange, where the largest listing so far has been worth $6 billion
Updated 02 December 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul has introduced an equity index cap of 15 percent which is set to address concerns over the weighting oil giant Saudi Aramco will have when it lists on the exchange.
State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 percent of its shares this month in a deal which could raise more than $25 billion and top the record initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese retailer Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The Aramco IPO is seen as a test for the Saudi exchange, where the largest listing so far has been worth $6 billion.
“Any constituent whose index weight reaches or exceeds the threshold will be capped in accordance with the set limit,” Tadawul said in a statement on Monday.
The move is part of a broader update of Tadawul’s index methodology, including a revision of the free float shares calculation methodology for shares owned by government entities.
The new measures will “ensure more balanced indices, which will accurately represent the movement of the market, enhance disclosures and transparency and minimize securities’ dominance,” Tadawul’s CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said in a statement.
Tadawul also said it has applied a new “Fast Entry” rule allowing shares of IPOs to be included in the all-share equity index at the close of the fifth trading day.
The updates will be effective by the end of the year.

