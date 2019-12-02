You are here

  • China repeats demand for rollback of US tariffs for deal

New US tariffs are set to kick in on many Chinese-made products, including laptops and smartphones, as of December 15. (Chinatopix via AP)
  • Global Times: There would be no deal without a promise to phase out the tariffs imposed by Washington
  • New US tariffs are set to kick in on many Chinese-made products as of December 15
BEIJING: China expects the US to roll back some tariffs on its exports as part of a trade deal, an official newspaper said Monday, reiterating Beijing’s insistence that President Donald Trump’s administration be “flexible” and “reasonable.”
The Communist Party newspaper Global Times ran several articles Monday that emphasized there would be no deal without a promise to phase out the tariffs imposed by Washington.
It cited officials saying that China will buy American farm products and the amount “could be substantial, but it cannot promise a specific number in the deal because the amount must be based on market demands.”
The comments come amid negotiations on a preliminary “Phase 1” agreement aimed at resolving the 18-month-old tariff war between the two largest economies.
“Rolling back tariffs is a must. The China-US trade war (was) instigated by the US with tariffs, so the tariffs have to be cut first,” the newspaper quoted Wei Jianguo, a former Chinese commerce minister as saying.
It said China was already addressing issues such as protection of intellectual property, foreign investment regulations and opening of its financial markets independently of the trade talks.
Chinese officials earlier said the US side had agreed to gradually phase out the tariffs as progress is made on ending the dispute over trade and technology. The US side did not confirm that.
Last week, both sides suggested that they were close to striking a deal. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said he had invited senior US officials to Beijing for further talks. Trump said the talks were in their “final throes” of negotiations.
That was before China reacted with outrage to Trump’s decision to sign legislation supporting human rights in Hong Kong. Officials have not yet specified how or if Beijing will follow through on threats of “countermeasures.”
However, on Monday a Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that China would no longer allow the US Navy to visit Hong Kong. It also announced unspecified sanctions on pro-democracy groups in retaliation for the US Congress’s passage of the human rights bills, including Human Rights Watch and the National Endowment for Democracy.
New US tariffs are set to kick in on many Chinese-made products, including laptops and smartphones, as of Dec. 15. A preliminary deal could avert that. But promising to not implement the next tranche of tariffs would not suffice, the Global Times said.
It said there was a “reasonable choice” for Trump to roll back some tariffs for the first deal and leave others for later, to “save the optics of the deal in the US political climate and save the phase one deal.”

Lufthansa: German airline not open to Qatar investment

  • The Gulf carrier has been seeking to boost collaborations
  • ‘We did not have Lufthansa privatized in Germany to have it nationalized in Qatar’
FRANKFURT: Lufthansa responded coldly on Monday to a report that rival Qatar Airways was interested in taking a stake in or collaborating with the German airline.
The Gulf carrier, which holds minority stakes in airlines including IAG, Cathay Pacific, and China Southern Airlines, has been seeking to boost collaborations.
Its chief executive Akbar Al-Baker was quoted by German news agency dpa on Sunday as saying he was interested in investing in Lufthansa to seize business opportunities in Europe’s biggest economy.
“We did not have Lufthansa privatized in Germany to have it nationalized in Qatar,” a Lufthansa spokesman said.
Initially, Qatar Airways would also look into a partnership with Lufthansa to ramp up air transport services and tourism in Germany, Al-Baker told dpa in Doha on the sidelines of a visit of the premier of regional state Lower Saxony to Qatar.
State-owned Qatar Airways declined to comment.
Lufthansa needs to limit ownership by shareholders from non-European Union member states to 49 percent to preserve its aviation licenses.
Its CEO Carsten Spohr has repeatedly criticized Gulf rivals such as Qatar, Emirates and Etihad Airways of receiving what he describes as unfair state subsidies.
Dpa also quoted the Qatar Airways CEO as saying the carrier’s membership of the Oneworld airline alliance would not stand in the way of a pact with Lufthansa, which is part of rival Star Alliance.
“We have said several time that we will leave OneWorld,” he told dpa.
Al-Baker said in October that while considering a withdrawal a final decision had not been made.
He also said then his airline would consider lifting its 10 percent stake in Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA if the opportunity came up.
Last month Qatar signed a codeshare agreement with top Indian airline IndiGo, winning more access to the fast-growing Indian market.

