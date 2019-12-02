You are here

  • Home
  • Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions — TV

Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions — TV

Above, an Iranian oil facility at Khark Island. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions — TV

  • ‘Despite America’s pressure ... and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means’
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is still selling its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran’s exports, the country’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran had failed.
“Despite America’s pressure ... and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means ... when even friendly countries have stopped purchasing our crude fearing America’s penalties,” Jahangiri said.
Relations between the two foes reached crisis point last year after US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.
Washington has reimposed sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force Iran to negotiate to reach a wider deal. Tehran has rejected talks unless Washington returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.
“They have failed to bring our oil exports to zero as planned,” Jahangiri said.

Topics: Oil energy Iran

Related

Business & Economy
Iran’s president says new oil field with 50bn barrels discovered
Business & Economy
Beijing ‘importing Iran oil despite US sanctions’

Death toll nears 100 in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

Updated 02 December 2019
AFP

Death toll nears 100 in Syria’s Idlib: monitor

  • The battles since Saturday on the edge of the Idlib region are the most deadly since a Russia-brokered cease-fire went into effect in late August
  • The Idlib region is home to around three million people including many displaced by Syria’s eight-year civil war
Updated 02 December 2019
AFP

BEIRUT: Regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes Monday on the edge of Syria’s last opposition bastion, with 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said.
The battles since Saturday on the edge of the Idlib region are the most deadly since a Russia-brokered cease-fire went into effect in late August, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights said.
“Fighting raged at dawn Monday on several axes in the southeastern Idlib countryside,” the Britain-based monitoring group said.
Fifty-one regime fighters had been killed over 48 hours, while 45 of their opponents including 31 jihadists had also lost their lives, the Observatory said.
The Syrian government does not usually divulge casualty figures.
The Idlib region, home to around three million people including many displaced by Syria’s eight-year civil war, is largely under the control of a group dominated by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
It is one of the last holdouts of opposition to forces backing Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The president has long repeated that his government would eventually reimpose its control over the northwestern region on the border with Turkey.
The late August cease-fire had brought about relative calm, months into a devastating Russia-backed regime offensive that killed around 1,000 civilians and ousted hundreds of thousands from their homes.
The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Related

Middle-East
Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants
Special
Middle-East
Turkey ‘may stall NATO defense plan over Syria dispute’

Latest updates

Mercedes or Ferrari? Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton faces tough decision
Carla DiBello’s new documentary ‘Electric Kingdom’ tracks major moments in Saudi Arabia
WATCH: Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan helps set a world record to mark UAE National Day
UN chief urges countries not to surrender on climate fight
Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions — TV

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.