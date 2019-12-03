New US law, violence will harm Hong Kong economy: Carrie Lam

You are here

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that the government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief. (AFP)
  • Hong Kong government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief
  • President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law last week
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that clashes between protesters and police last weekend have dampened her hopes that a recent lull in the violence would allow the economy to recover.
Lam announced Tuesday that the government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief.
She said a new US law to defend human rights in Hong Kong is an interference in the city’s affairs that will undermine confidence and create an uncertain business environment.
President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law last week. It requires an annual review of a favorable trading status that the US grants to the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

  • Najib is defending himself against seven charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has started his defense in his first corruption trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that contributed to his election loss last year.
Najib is defending himself against seven charges of abuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering relating to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund.
The high court judge last month said Najib wielded “overarching authority and power” and took actions for personal gains.
Najib on the stand Tuesday outlined 1MDB’s formation and the role of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, who US investigators say was the mastermind behind the massive scandal that is being probed in several countries.

