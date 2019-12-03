You are here

Smoke grenade explodes in Indonesia park, injures 2 soldiers

Police investigators inspect the site of an explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. An explosion from a smoke grenade occurred Tuesday near the presidential palace in Indonesia’s capital. (AP)
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago

  • The soldiers were in stable condition at an army hospital with injuries to their hands and thighs, Pramono said
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian police said a smoke grenade exploded Tuesday near the presidential palace in Jakarta, wounding two soldiers.

Jakarta Police Chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said the two soldiers were exercising in Jakarta’s National Monument Park when they spotted the non-lethal grenade on the ground. He said it exploded when they tried to pick it up.

The soldiers were in stable condition at an army hospital with injuries to their hands and thighs, Pramono said.

He said a bomb squad was sent to secure the park, which is located just across from the presidential palace and other government buildings.

The blast occurred a day after tens of thousands of Muslim conservatives held a gathering near the park. Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said they were investigating whether the grenade was inadvertently left behind by one of the more than 9,000 police and soldiers were deployed as security at the event.

New US law, violence will harm Hong Kong economy: Carrie Lam

Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
AP

  • Hong Kong government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief
  • President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law last week
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that clashes between protesters and police last weekend have dampened her hopes that a recent lull in the violence would allow the economy to recover.
Lam announced Tuesday that the government would soon launch a fourth round of measures to support business, protect jobs and offer economic relief.
She said a new US law to defend human rights in Hong Kong is an interference in the city’s affairs that will undermine confidence and create an uncertain business environment.
President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law last week. It requires an annual review of a favorable trading status that the US grants to the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

