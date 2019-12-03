You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll rises in Sudan factory fire: doctors

Death toll rises in Sudan factory fire: doctors

1 / 2
Members of the Sudanese civil defense forces search for victims at the scene of a fire in north Khartoum. (AFP)
2 / 2
Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2019
AFP

Death toll rises in Sudan factory fire: doctors

  • The casualties were taken to several hospitals in the capital
Updated 03 December 2019
AFP

KHARTOUM: A fire triggered by an explosion tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens, doctors and witnesses said.

Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in north Khartoum. The fire has been controlled and investigation will start soon, an Al-Arabiya correspondent said.

Police cordoned off the entire area, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene.

The casualties were taken to several hospitals in the capital, it said, urging off-duty doctors to help out. State television reported “heavy losses of life and property.”

“The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire,” an employee of an adjacent factory told AFP.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion.

Topics: Khartoum

Related

Middle-East
Sudanese protesters: Forces kill 1 outside Khartoum’s sit-in
Middle-East
At least seven killed, dozens injured as protesters descend on Khartoum presidential palace

Trump says world ‘has to be watching’ the violence in Iran

Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
AP

Trump says world ‘has to be watching’ the violence in Iran

  • 'Iran is killing thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak'
  • Trump says US supports 'brave people of Iran' protesting for freedom
Updated 34 min 38 sec ago
AP

LONDON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he supports the demonstrations in Iran and urged the world to watch the Iranian government’s violent effort to quash protests that he says have killed “thousands of people.”
Speaking in London, where he is attending the NATO leaders summit, Trump said, “Iran is killing thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak.”
He added they were killed “for the mere fact that they’re protesting,” and he called it a “terrible thing.”
Trump was mum on what, if anything, the US could do in response to the violence, but he said, “I think the world has to be watching.”
Later, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said he misunderstood an earlier question when he said he did not support the Iranian protesters. Trump explained that he thought the question, during an earlier meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, pertained to financial support for the protesters. “We do support them totally,” Trump explained.

The president also sent out a tweet that said: “The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration and always will!“
Amnesty International said on Monday it believes at least 208 people were killed in the protests and the crackdown that followed. Iranian state television on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that security forces shot and killed what it described as “rioters” in multiple cities amid recent protests over the spike in government-set gasoline prices.
The protests are viewed as a reflection of widespread economic discontent gripping the country since Trump reimposed nuclear sanctions on Iran last year.
Trump encouraged reporters “to get in there and see what’s going on,” noting that the Iranian government has curtailed Internet access to limit the spread of information about the violence.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Middle-East
Amnesty puts Iran death toll above 200 as US says Tehran target of regional anger
Middle-East
New UN nuclear agency chief: 'firm and fair' stance on Iran

Latest updates

Democrats impeachment report: Trump misused office to solicit election help from Ukraine
Spray-painted polar bear sparks alarm in Russia
Trump says world ‘has to be watching’ the violence in Iran
Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous Daesh stance
King Salman leads prayers for Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.