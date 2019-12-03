EU warns Malta against ‘political interference’ in slain reporter probe

You are here

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat arrives to his office before a meeting with members of the European Parliament, in Valletta, Malta December 3, 2019. (Reuters)
  • European Commission Vice President “expressed her concern regarding the situation in Malta,” the spokesman said
BRUSSELS: The EU has warned Malta against any “political interference” in the investigation of the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a fierce critic of the government.
In a phone call on Monday with Malta’s justice minister, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova “insisted that the investigation has to be brought to conclusion without any political interference,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.
She also “expressed her concern regarding the situation in Malta,” the spokesman said.
The phone call occurred a day after Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who has come under fire over his personal links to politicians implicated in the case, said he would step down in January.
Caruana Galizia’s family on Monday called for police to investigate Muscat amid allegations he obstructed justice by protecting key figures in the case, including his chief of staff.
Jourova, who oversees rule of law issues for the EU member states, underlined in the call that “more work needs to be done” in Malta on maintaining an independent legal system in the country.
Caruana Galizia, a mother of three described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks,” was blown up in a car bomb attack near her home in October 2017.
A European Parliament delegation is in the tiny EU state and is set to meet members of the Caruana Galizia family, Muscat and the police commissioner before heading back to Brussels on Wednesday.
Led by Dutch MEP Sophie in’t Veld, it will examine doubts about the judiciary’s independence and allegations of corruption.

LONDON: US President Donald Trump said things would get very tough with the European Union unless the bloc shapes up over trade and NATO.

“The European Union (is) treating the United States very, very unfairly on trade,” Trump said at a meeting with the head of NATO in London. “The deficit for many, many years has been astronomical with the United States and Europe in their favor. I’m changing that and I’m changing it very rapidly.

“It’s not right to be taken advantage of on NATO and also then to be taken advantage of on trade, and that’s what happens. We can’t let that happen.

“We’re talking to the European Union about trade and they have to shape up or otherwise things are going to get very tough.”

Trump also declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of NATO as “brain dead” was very insulting.

“NATO serves a great purpose,” Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the allies’ summit.

“I think that’s very insulting,” he said of Macron’s comment, branding it a “very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries.”

Trump defended Stoltenberg, boasting that NATO members have massively increased their defense spending thanks to his pressure.

And he warned he could see France “breaking off” from the allies, after Macron in an interview criticized NATO’s leadership and strategy.

“Nobody needs NATO more than France,” he said. “It’s a very dangerous statement for them to make.”

 

