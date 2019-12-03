EU warns Malta against ‘political interference’ in slain reporter probe

Trump warns EU to ‘shape up’ over trade and NATO

LONDON: US President Donald Trump said things would get very tough with the European Union unless the bloc shapes up over trade and NATO.

“The European Union (is) treating the United States very, very unfairly on trade,” Trump said at a meeting with the head of NATO in London. “The deficit for many, many years has been astronomical with the United States and Europe in their favor. I’m changing that and I’m changing it very rapidly.

“It’s not right to be taken advantage of on NATO and also then to be taken advantage of on trade, and that’s what happens. We can’t let that happen.



“We’re talking to the European Union about trade and they have to shape up or otherwise things are going to get very tough.”

Trump also declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of NATO as “brain dead” was very insulting.

“NATO serves a great purpose,” Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the allies’ summit.

“I think that’s very insulting,” he said of Macron’s comment, branding it a “very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries.”

Trump defended Stoltenberg, boasting that NATO members have massively increased their defense spending thanks to his pressure.

And he warned he could see France “breaking off” from the allies, after Macron in an interview criticized NATO’s leadership and strategy.

“Nobody needs NATO more than France,” he said. “It’s a very dangerous statement for them to make.”