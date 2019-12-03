You are here

  • Home
  • Documentary series highlights UAE’s rich, unknown past 

Documentary series highlights UAE’s rich, unknown past 

1 / 2
The "History of the Emirates" series is narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and produced by Atlantic Productions. (AN Photo/Tarek Ali Ahmad)
2 / 2
The "History of the Emirates" series is narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and produced by Atlantic Productions. (AN Photo/Tarek Ali Ahmad)
Updated 17 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Documentary series highlights UAE’s rich, unknown past 

  • The series is narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons
  • The series profiles the foundations of the country’s civilizations
Updated 17 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The UAE Embassy in London hosted the screening of the first episode of “History of the Emirates” last week — a series tracing the country’s history in the lead up to its National Day on Dec. 2.

The series — narrated by Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons, and presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and produced by Atlantic Productions — traces the UAE’s history by stretching back “125,000 years and culminating in the union in 1971.”

Series producer Antony Geffen told Arab News: “Some people know about independence, the oil years and pearl diving, but few know about the economic successes and the extraordinary past that goes back thousands of years. This history isn’t known locally or around the world.”

He said: “I was constantly amazed at how Emiratis had adapted to their environment, overcoming the challenges of living in an arid landscape, from domesticating camels 3,000 years ago to engineering oases through the use of underground water channels and pioneering trading across the oceans.”

The series profiles the foundations of the country’s civilizations, with a three-part version airing internationally on National Geographic, and a five-part local version that focuses on society, innovation, trade, belief and unity. 

The first episode, “Society,” opens the UAE’s story 125,000 years ago, following the earliest human migrations out of Africa and the birth of civilizations, as well as the beginning of the majlis system of consultation-driven governance and the UAE’s enduring belief in equality.

Fully immersive viewing

The series takes advantage of the latest cutting-edge technology in order to fully immerse the viewer into the UAE’s history.

“To really bring ‘History of the Emirates’ alive, we used a huge array of different techniques,” Geffen said.

“We used dramatizations, a special scanning technique called LiDar to capture lost civilizations across the desert, and then bring them back in CGI, drone and aerial filming to capture the extraordinary landscape of different areas of the country,” he added.

“We really tried to capture the ancient artefacts in a creative way, such as pearls and camel figurines.”

Virtual reality (VR) is also incorporated, with viewers taken on a journey with a group of traditional pearl divers, as well as a camel-back trek across the UAE’s Empty Quarter.

“We wanted to make a series of immersive VR experiences connected to the UAE’s history that would immerse the audience in places they’d never go to,” Geffen said.

The series also launched a children’s mobile app that “used the assets that we’d made during the creation of the series to give children a great way to engage with the past,” he added.

Topics: Middle East UAE London UK Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Related

Offbeat
Two UAE filmmakers selected in program connecting US and global storytellers
Art & Culture
BAFTA-winning ‘Captain Phillips’ actor to star in UAE film

Turkey rejects criticism of secretive Libya maritime deal

Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Turkey rejects criticism of secretive Libya maritime deal

  • Agreement was signed in Istanbul on Nov. 27 with the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord
  • media reports suggest it could extend Turkey’s continental shelf by around a third
Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday rejected criticism of a maritime boundary deal with Libya that allows Ankara to claim rights over vast areas coveted by other countries including Greece.
Details of the agreement, signed in Istanbul on Nov. 27 with the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayed Al-Sarraj, have yet to be released.
But media reports suggest it could extend Turkey’s continental shelf by around a third, allowing it to lay claim to recently-discovered oil and gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.
That would cut across claims by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.
“This step is a sovereign right of Libya and Turkey,” Erdogan told journalists at an Ankara airport before leaving for London.
“We will not debate this sovereign right with you. We will tell them this openly,” he said.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that he would seek support from NATO at the alliance summit opening on Tuesday in London, also being attended by Erdogan.
Greece has also threatened to expel the Libyan ambassador unless details of the agreement were provided.
Turkish media said Ankara would provide the United Nations with the coordinates of its new “exclusive economic zone” in the eastern Mediterranean once the relevant law has been passed by its parliament.

Topics: Libya Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
Turkey-Libya maritime agreement draws Greek ire
Middle-East
Libya’s eastern parliament condemns deal with Turkey

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to battle Qatar, Bahrain hoping for Iraq shock in Gulf Cup semifinals
Elon Musk goes on trial in US for defamation over ‘pedo guy’ tweet
Turkey rejects criticism of secretive Libya maritime deal
Hundreds of Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home
People underestimating "angry kids," says Greta Thunberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.