Republican Hunter’s admission on campaign funds gives Palestinian rival edge in California congressional race

LOS ANGELES: California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter, indicted on corruption charges, has announced he would plead guilty to avoid a trial on one count of misusing his campaign funds for personal use, opening the door to the election of Palestinian rival Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Hunter, who was handed the 50th Congressional District seat in 2008 succeeding his father who served the district for 28 years, faced a tough challenge for re-election in November 2018 from Campa-Najjar.

Thirty-year-old Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf Al-Najjar, or Abu Yusuf, a senior member of the militant Black September Organization who was accused of masterminding the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Germany.

Although Campa-Najjar, whose father is Palestinian and mother Mexican American, was not born until years after, it did not stop Hunter from accusing his Democratic opponent of being part of a terrorist conspiracy to take over the US Congress.

Despite the attacks, Campa-Najjar, who changed his name from Ammar Yasser Najjar, came within 9,000 votes of defeating the incumbent Republican out of more than 259,000 votes cast. Campa-Najjar won the right to challenge Hunter after defeating five other candidates in California’s open primary contest on June 5, 2018.

Hunter had faced more than 60 Federal charges over the misuse of more than $250,000 in monies he raised for election campaigns but instead allegedly used for personal expenses including for his wife and children.

Campa-Najjar told reporters on Monday he was surprised by Hunter’s decision to plead guilty but said it was a “sad day” for the district and the country to have a member of Congress engage in illegal activities.

Despite having been the target of vicious attacks during the last campaign from Hunter about his Palestinian heritage, Campa-Najjar offered sympathy to Hunter, his wife and his children.

“My thoughts are with Major Hunter and his family, I want to thank him for serving our country,” he Tweeted, referring to Hunter’s military rank as a major.

The 50th district has been considered a battleground state that American President Donald Trump believed would remain Republican, but the latest twists suggest it could turn Democratic next year.

Campa-Najjar is expected to lead those seeking to replace Hunter in the March 3, 2020 California primary election. The top two candidates in the election will face-off in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

Syrian American and former Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who served in Congress from 2001 until retiring in January 2019, announced his intention to challenge Hunter in the 50th district, suggesting he anticipated Hunter would remove himself from the race. It is very rare for members of the same political party to challenge an incumbent office holder.

If he is elected to Congress, Campa-Najjar would become the third Palestinian to hold congressional office, joining Michigan members Justin Amash (Republican) and Rashida Tlaib (Democrat).

During the last election, Hunter attacked Campa-Najjar as a “Muslim” playing into America’s growing Islamophobia. But Campa-Najjar, whose father is Muslim, and mother is Christian, was raised in the Christian faith by his mother, who is separated from her husband.

Campa-Najjar served in various roles within former US President Barack Obama’s administration, including a public relations position in the employment and training administration.