Transfer ban decision ‘very soon,’ says Chelsea chief

Frank Lampard looks on during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United. (AFP)
Updated 04 December 2019
AFP

  • Lampard: I haven't heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea's plans for January) until we get the judgement
LONDON: Frank Lampard expects to find out "very soon" whether Chelsea will be free to make any January signings, with the club waiting to learn the outcome of their FIFA transfer ban appeal.
Chelsea's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was heard last month, with the Blues contesting FIFA's two-window ban relating to the recruitment of minors.
When asked when he expects to discover the result of that appeal, Lampard replied: "Very soon I believe. Days, I think.
"I haven't heard any more, so I would wait and reserve judgement (on Chelsea's plans for January) until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."
Fourth-placed Chelsea will give Tammy Abraham "every possible chance" to face Aston Villa on Wednesday as the England striker recovers from a hip injury.
Lampard admitted the 22-year-old, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, is still battling pain from the problem he picked up in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia.
"We're giving him every possible chance to be fit," said the Chelsea boss, whose side have lost their past two league matches after a fine run.
"He's still got some pain in the area of the injury. (We will) make a judgement tomorrow. It's painful for him, so it's a pain threshold and whether it affects his movements. So I wouldn't want to commit today."
Olivier Giroud, who led the line in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at West Ham, and Belgium's Michy Batshuayi are continuing to press their claims up front, while US forward Christian Pulisic could operate as a false nine in Abraham's absence.
Admitting the challenge of keeping his other strikers focused and happy given Abraham's form, Lampard said: "Yes, in the modern day every manager wants to have that situation."
"They are training well, supporting the group with a smile on their face and they are happy when we win," he added. "They are determined to help if we don't, whether they are starting or not.
"Those are the rules of modern football. Of course, it is a challenge and everyone is a human and they want to play every week. So I have to be aware of that at the same time."

Topics: Chelsea Frank Lampard

Italian league vows to be thorough to eradicate racism

Updated 04 December 2019
AP

  • The season has been marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior
MILAN: The Italian league has vowed to go “stadium by stadium” in its bid to eradicate racism from soccer in the country.
The season has been marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior but Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo promised that the governing body is working on “dozens of initiatives.”
“Too little has been done before, almost nothing, now we’re facing it,” De Siervo said at a news conference at the Lega Serie A headquarters on Tuesday. “We need time to resolve it though. Football has to be an example.
“We’ll go stadium by stadium, sector by sector and identify these people to keep them out of there.”
Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.
“We’re working with what we have,” De Siervo said. “The aim is to go and take them one by one and ban them from the stadiums but to make sure that 10, 20, 30 people can’t ruin the image of a city, of a country.
“There are very real initiatives but I can’t tell you because we’re analyzing a lot of things ... we need to improve the regulations, lobby the government, create the conditions so we can have better instruments for the future. We also need to have campaigns with schools, in the media, campaigns that can give a direct and clear message.”
The one thing De Siervo does not want to see, however, is suspending matches for racist incidents.
“Personally, I’m against interrupting a game because it damages a whole system,” he said. “I understand the guys that are the target of this horrible thing ... but the aim is to intervene after the match, immediately, con severe sanctions.”
The press conference was hastily called after Italian media published an audio recording of De Siervo saying he had given the go-ahead for turning off microphones pointed at fans in stadiums to avoid television viewers hearing racist chants.
The audio was recorded on a mobile phone at a board meeting on Sept. 23 and leaked to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
De Siervo defended his comments, saying he was trying “to avoid transforming certain people into heroes” and prevent “the risk of imitation.”
“Taking the microphone away from violent people is a well-known act,” he added. “We’re not blocking anything by this, the police, the referee and officials from the Italian Federation and the league have the duty to analyze all that ... but television does something else, it offers a spectacle.”
However, the Italian soccer federation has reportedly opened an investigation into De Siervo’s comments.

Topics: Italian league racism Mario Balotelli Serie A

