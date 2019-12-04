Death toll in Philippine typhoon rises to 10 as storm moves off

You are here

The typhoon is set to leave the Philippines on Wednesday night, the state weather bureau said. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

  • Around 345,000 people are still in evacuation centers, awaiting authorities’ clearance for them to return home
  • An average of 20 typhoons annually hit the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands
Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

MANILA: The death toll from a typhoon that hit provinces south of the Philippine capital rose to 10, disaster agencies said on Wednesday, pointing to precautions and compulsory evacuations as key in preventing more casualties.
Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th to enter the Philippines this year, hit land on Monday night, prompting forced evacuation of thousands of residents and cancelation of hundreds of flights. It also disrupted the schedule for some events in the Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until Dec. 11.
Five people died in the central Bicol region, including three who drowned, a local disaster agency said in a report. Five more were killed in a region south of the capital.
Around 345,000 people are still in evacuation centers, awaiting authorities’ clearance for them to return home, disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told broadcaster ANC.
“The storm left the usual damage of major storms such as fallen trees, ruined roofs of houses and some government facilities,” Timbal said. Officials said forced evacuations and preparations prevented greater loss of life.
Sustained winds of Kammuri weakened to 100 kilometers per hour (67 miles per hour), with gusts of up to 125 kph (78 mph) as it heads toward the South China Sea. It is set to leave the Philippines on Wednesday night, the state weather bureau said.
An average of 20 typhoons annually hit the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands.

Afghanistan probe appeal begins at international court

Updated 04 December 2019
AP

  • The appeal was for opening an investigation into alleged crimes in Afghanistan’s brutal conflict
Updated 04 December 2019
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Prosecutors are appealing to judges at the International Criminal Court to authorize a wide-ranging investigation into alleged crimes in Afghanistan’s brutal conflict.
In April, judges rejected a request by the court’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to open an investigation into crimes allegedly committed by the Taliban, Afghan security forces and American military and intelligence agencies.
In a ruling condemned by victims and rights groups, the judges said that an investigation “would not serve the interests of justice” because it would likely fail due to lack of cooperation.
The decision came a month after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo banned visas for ICC staff seeking to investigate allegations of war crimes and other abuses by US forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere.
A three-day hearing appealing the April rejection started Wednesday.

