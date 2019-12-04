Lawrence Abu Hamdan shares Turner Prize with other nominees in historical first

You are here

Among the winners was the Beirut-based artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan. (Getty)
  • Abu Hamdan’s vast works are politically focused, incorporating sounds in an interplay of noise and silence in conflict
  • All four artists shortlisted for the 2019 Turner Prize have been named winners
DUBAI: For the first time in history, all four artists shortlisted for the 2019 Turner Prize — a contemporary British art award — have been named winners.

Among the winners was the Beirut-based artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan. 

Abu Hamdan’s vast works are politically focused, incorporating sounds in an interplay of noise and silence in conflict.

Abu Hamdan was shortlisted for his solo exhibition “Earwitness Theatre” and for the video installation “Walled Unwalled.” His work investigates crimes that have been heard and not seen, exploring the processes of reconstruction, the complexity of memory and language as well as the urgency of human rights and advocacy.

Alongside Abu Hamdan were the artists Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani. 

“The politics we deal with differ greatly, and for us it would feel problematic if they were pitted against each other, with the implication that one was more important, significant or more worthy of attention than the others,” the artists wrote in a letter to the judges beforehand.

“At this time of political crisis in Britain and much of the world, when there is already so much that divides and isolates people and communities, we feel strongly motivated to use the occasion of the prize to make a collective statement in the name of commonality, multiplicity and solidarity – in art as in society,” they said.

The artists won around $52,000, of which each will get a quarter share.

Cammock’s work explores social histories through film, photography, print, text and performance. Creating layered narratives that allow for the cyclical nature of history to be revealed, her work “The Long Note” looks at the history and the role of women in the civil rights movement in Londonderry, Ireland.

Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s favorite songs of 2019

Aseel Hammam, Billie Eilish and Halsey (pictured) among the top streamed artists in Saudi Arabia. AFP
  • Today, Spotify released its list of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world
  • Iraqi pop singer Aseel Hameem is the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019
DUBAI: Does it feel like Aseel Hameem is all you listen to lately? Well, as it turns out, you are not alone. Today, Spotify released its list of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world this year, and — to no ones surprise — Iraqi singing sensation Aseel Hameem is the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Her latest hit “Al Mafrood” had a hand in her success, as it was the top streamed song in the Kingdom.

The Baghdad-born singer’s track even beat out Lil Nas X’s instantly-viral “Old Town Road” remix, which came in at number two. Meanwhile, fellow Iraqi singer Rahma Riad’s “Waed Menni” came in third place. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita” and Halsey’s “Without Me” rounded out the top five.

Globally, Post Malone was the most popular artist of the year, followed by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande who hold the second and third spots respectively.

Read on for the top streamed songs and artists in Saudi Arabia this year.

Top three streamed songs

“Al Mafrood” by Aseel Hameem
This four-minute tune was also the most streamed song of summer 2019 in the Kingdom.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
The rapper, alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, took home the 2019 Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year, making Lil Nas X the first-ever rapper to win the country music award.

“Waed Menni” by Rahma Riad
Iraqi pop is clearly having a moment in the region with Rahma Riad, daughter of Iraqi musician Riad Ahmed,  clinching the third spot with her catchy hit.

Top three streamed artists

Aseel Hameem
The 35-year-old artist who was born in Baghdad made her singing debut at the age of 22. She’s since released a number of studio albums and chart-topping hits.

XXXTentacion
It appears that music fans in Saudi Arabia are continuing to honor the late rapper XXXTentacion as he’s the country’s most streamed male artist.

BTS
According to Spotify, the Middle East is one of the biggest consumers of K-pop and the 2019 wrap-up further confirmed this with the seven-member boyband BTS, who performed at a sold-out concert in Jeddah this summer, cementing their spots as top streamed artists in the country.

