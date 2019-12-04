Tributes pour as veteran Dubai radio presenter Malcolm Taylor dies

DUBAI: Malcolm Taylor, a radio presenter for Dubai Eye, has died, the Arabian Radio Network (ARN) said on Wednesday.

A “veteran” in the local media scene, Taylor was a long-standing presenter for the morning talk show Business Breakfast on Dubai Eye 103.8.

ARN, which owns the station, announced his death in a tweet on Wednesday morning: “ARN (Arabian Radio Network) and Dubai Eye 103.8 announce with deepest regret the sad passing of our dear friend and colleague Malcolm Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Taylor’s colleagues in the media industry quickly expressed condolences, including co-presenter Emma Brain who tweeted: “Very sad about the passing of an amazing colleague Malcolm Taylor. A brilliant broadcaster, big personality and a pleasure to work with.”

Ed Attwood, former editor of local magazine Arabian Business, said “mornings will not be the same.”

Former Dubai government official Nasser Hassan Al-Shaikh also acknowledged Taylor’s death, saying: “Very sad loss of a genuine human being who's been for years part of Dubai ’s morning news scene. My heart goes out to his family & may his soul rest in peace.”

Taylor joined the four-hour morning show as a host in 2005, and has since been recognized by several award-giving bodies for his work.

He moved to Bahrain 1967 when his family was posted there for work, and later moved to Dubai.