Rihanna taps part-Jordanian Amina Muaddi to design Fenty footwear

Amina Muaddi is set to design Fenty's footwear for its new collection. Photo: AFP
  Rihanna has just tapped Amina Muaddi to help her design the shoes for her brand's new Fenty collection
  Muaddi will continue working on her own eponymous line as well as creating shoes for French couturier Alexandre Vauthier
DUBAI: It’s no secret that Rihanna loves footwear designer Amina Muaddi’s signature flared heels.

So much so, in fact, that the multi-hyphenate has just tapped the part-Jordanian to help her design the shoes for her brand’s new Fenty collection, in addition to working on her own eponymous line and continuing to create shoes for French couturier Alexandre Vauthier.

The 33-year-old Muaddi, who is of half Jordanian and half Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, revealed the exciting announcement in a recent interview with Footwear News. Memorably, the footwear designer’s eye-catching shoes were previously featured in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

According to an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna came by Muaddi’s shoes after her long-time stylist Jahleel Weaver introduced her to early prototypes. “But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper. She’s such a nice person. She sent me some Fenty clothes when she launched her own label – I feel amazing when I’m wearing them. There’s that swagger, you feel like you are channeling Rihanna,” she stated.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The singer and beauty mogul would go on to be spotted wearing Muaddi’s designs on multiple occasions, including during a recent trip to Barbados where she accessorized a long, green sweater dress from Jacquemus with a pair of strappy sandals by Amina Muaddi.

The designer launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

Muaddi’s eponymous label’s lineup of distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Kendall Jenner has also been photographed wearing the brand’s designs on several occasions, including the “Begum” and “Gilda” shoes.  

Each shoe is designed in Muaddi’s Paris studio before being sent off to Parma, in Italy, where they are manufactured.

The brand’s need-it-now line of heels are available for purchase at Level Shoes in Dubai, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, and Aishti in Lebanon, in addition to other retailers — that is on the off-chance they’re not completely sold out. 

Yara Shahidi stars in Shakespeare-themed 2020 Pirelli calendar

Actress Yara Shahidi stars in Pirelli’s 2020 calendar. Photo: Instagram
  Actress Yara Shahidi stars in Pirelli's Shakespeare-themed 2020 calendar
  Shahidi is featured alongside actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson
DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi stars in Pirelli’s 2020 calendar, which pays tribute to Shakespeare’s ill-fated heroine Juliet in the Italian city of Verona, where the play takes place.

This year’s edition of the calendar, entitled “Looking for Juliet,” was shot by Patrizio Roversi, who is the first ever Italian photographer tasked to shoot the famed calendar by the Pirelli tire company.

The just-released images feature the “Grown-ish” actress posing in contemporary garb and period-inspired dress and her trademark curls taking the form of a crown.

Also included in the calendar’s final images is the 19-year-old’s own annotated copy of Shakespeare’s play. “You literally can’t read it anymore because there are so many notes,” she previously told US Vogue, adding about Shakespeare’s heroine: “There’s real power in Juliet’s irrationality. Standing up for what you want, being willing to rebut society is what really motivates the story. All of us were focused on strength and power, and that was truly transformational. From a creative standpoint it’s refreshing and fun and just so cool, because I had never done anything like this.”

Shahidi is featured alongside actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson. They all gathered in Verona for the unveiling, reported the Associated Press.

Roversi presented a book of 132 pages, with the calendar incorporated into the front and back covers and 58 photographs of the models, in street clothes and period costumes.

The calendar will be accompanied by a short film in which Roversi portrays a movie director looking to cast his Juliet.

First released in the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar, which has a limited publication run and is gifted to clients of the Italian tire manufacturer, has moved away from scantily-dressed models to more artistic themes in recent years.

The dramatic shift in Pirelli’s standard aesthetic started with the 2016 edition of the annual calendar, which was shot by Annie Leibovitz.

The calendar featured 13 exceptional women who were chosen for their achievements in the worlds of business, sport, and art, including Serena Williams, Ava Duvernay and Yoko Ono.  

“Society is changing very, very fast and the Pirelli calendar too is changing,” Roversi told Reuters.
“It couldn’t stay the same since 30 years (ago) ... it is interesting to see how the Pirelli calendar is following the evolution of society and photography, of the aesthetic, of the idea of beauty of women,” he said.   

