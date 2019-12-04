Oman recommends extending OPEC+ output cuts to end-2020

DUBAI: Oman’s Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhi said on Wednesday that his country’s delegation at talks with leading oil producers in Vienna this week would recommend an extension of output cuts until the end of 2020.
Asked if deeper cuts would help stabilize the market, Rumhi speaking at in industry event in Dubai said: “Whatever is needed I am sure they (participants at the oil talks) will make the right decision.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and non-OPEC allies including Russia and Oman, a group known as OPEC+, meet in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.
