Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province governor stresses importance of private sector partnerships at Construction Forum

Prince Saud stressed the need to involve the private sector in the Kingdom’s many major development projects. (SPA)
  • The forum is being organized by the Alsharqia Chamber in Dammam
The governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the 2019 Construction Forum on Wednesday. The forum is being organized by the Alsharqia Chamber in Dammam.

Prince Saud stressed the need to involve the private sector in the Kingdom’s many major development projects, undertaken as part of Saudi Vision 2030, and to ensure that the country has the necessary pool of talent in the engineering and operational-management sectors to deal with those projects.

He also pointed out that the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, which it assumed at the start of the December, is “an opportunity for various sectors to highlight their potential, allowing them to broaden the horizons of partnerships and benefit from different experiences.”

In his inauguration speech, Abdul Hakim bin Hamad Al-Ammar Al-Khalidi, the chairman of the Asharqia Chamber, said the Kingdom’s leadership had laid out a clear roadmap for the future, which would enable Saudi Arabia to continue its journey towards sustainable economic growth by promoting the mobilization of all economic sectors — among which the construction sector is at the forefront.

The Kingdom’s construction industry, he said, is “witnessing a new breakthrough towards enhancing its ability to implement the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.” He added that the sector would witness further support and care so it could “maximize its capabilities to deal with the implementation of national megaprojects.”


 

Writing retreat opens new chapter for Saudi Arabia

  • A first of its kind in the Kingdom, the event is being held in Unayzah
RIYADH: Ten Saudi and Arab writers will gather in locations around the Kingdom to share their literary experiences and hold discussion workshops as part of a writing retreat organized by the Ministry of Culture.
The seven-day retreat, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Wednesday in Unayzah, with short story writing as the focus of the opening session.
Each session will deal with a specific genre of writing as the retreat moves to different areas of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry hopes the retreat will support creative writing, and allow authors to meet and share their experiences.
It comes as part of activities organized by the literary and publishing sector, managed by Mohammed Hasan Alwan.
The ministry aims to support Saudi creative literature, and encourage talents in the field to contribute to the progress and diversification of the nation’s literary output.
 

