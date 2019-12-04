Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province governor stresses importance of private sector partnerships at Construction Forum

The governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the 2019 Construction Forum on Wednesday. The forum is being organized by the Alsharqia Chamber in Dammam.

Prince Saud stressed the need to involve the private sector in the Kingdom’s many major development projects, undertaken as part of Saudi Vision 2030, and to ensure that the country has the necessary pool of talent in the engineering and operational-management sectors to deal with those projects.

He also pointed out that the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, which it assumed at the start of the December, is “an opportunity for various sectors to highlight their potential, allowing them to broaden the horizons of partnerships and benefit from different experiences.”

In his inauguration speech, Abdul Hakim bin Hamad Al-Ammar Al-Khalidi, the chairman of the Asharqia Chamber, said the Kingdom’s leadership had laid out a clear roadmap for the future, which would enable Saudi Arabia to continue its journey towards sustainable economic growth by promoting the mobilization of all economic sectors — among which the construction sector is at the forefront.

The Kingdom’s construction industry, he said, is “witnessing a new breakthrough towards enhancing its ability to implement the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.” He added that the sector would witness further support and care so it could “maximize its capabilities to deal with the implementation of national megaprojects.”



