Investors urge Big Oil to follow Spanish giant’s climate pledge

Energy firms have been under the microscope at the Madrid climate summit with the burning of fossil fuels accounting for two-thirds of greenhouse gas emissions. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘Poster child’ Repsol raises the bar for industry rivals with zero carbon promise
LONDON: Investors cheered Spanish group Repsol’s pledge to slash net carbon emissions to zero by mid-century, saying they hope it will pile pressure on rival oil and gas companies to follow suit in the fight against climate change.

The world’s top oil and gas companies are under heavy pressure, not only from environmental groups but also from institutional investors, to fall in line with targets set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming.

Repsol on Monday became the first leading energy firm to commit to a net-zero emission target, outdoing Royal Dutch Shell that had set out an ambition to halve emissions by 2050.

“It is clear that this is a very significant commitment from Repsol that raises the bar across the oil and gas sector,” said Adam Matthews, Director for Ethics and Engagement at the Church of England Pensions Board, who co-led discussion between a major group of investors with Shell on a climate resolution
last year.

Several companies set short-term targets to reduce emissions by limiting gas leaks and burning of excess gas, but none have set out long-term reduction targets before Repsol.

“We have been pressing fossil fuel companies to commit to align with a net zero emissions pathway by 2050 for some time. It is good to see Repsol showing this leadership, including clear milestones along the way,” said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at Sarasin & Partners.

“In the end, shareholders need to know their companies are looking forward, not back, when it comes to the energy transition,” she said.

Sarasin & Partners manages £14.3 billion ($18.35 billion) in assets.

Repsol’s targets encompass 95 percent of all its emissions, including from fuels sold to clients. It also wrote down $5.3 billion in the value of its oil and gas assets to reflect its lower oil and gas price outlook.

Net-zero targets are generally expected to be achieved by offsetting emissions through investments in carbon storage technology or in natural sinks such as forests.

Companies are also increasing production of natural gas, the least polluting fossil fuel, as well as renewable power such as solar and wind, whose consumption is expected to jump as demand for electricity grows.

Repsol said it would sharply increase its low-carbon power generation capacity by 2030, partly by expanding its renewables business.

Mark van Baal, head of investor advocacy Follow This, which has taken part in a number of shareholder climate resolutions, said Repsol was the first oil major to be “truly aligned” with the Paris goals.

“This decision will result in a complete turnaround in investments from exploring for more oil and gas to exploring for new business models in renewable energy,” van Baal said.

Fossil fuel burning accounts for around two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions. Energy-related emissions rose by 1.7 percent in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency.

“It’s brilliant to have a poster child because we can all point to that and say ‘well, if they can do it, why can’t you?’,” said the head of corporate governance at a leading UK asset manager. 

Oman Oil plans IPO in 2020: oil minister

Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

Oman Oil plans IPO in 2020: oil minister

  • Between 20 percent and 25 percent of Oman Oil Co.’s shares could be listed late next year
  • Oman’s economy is highly dependent on hydrocarbons — deriving about 35 percent of its gross domestic product from hydrocarbon products
Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: State-owned Oman Oil Co. expects to list between 20 percent and 25 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of next year, Oman’s Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhi said on Wednesday.
It would become the second national oil company in the Gulf to raise cash this way after Saudi Aramco’s planned IPO later this month to help diversify the economy away from oil.
Oman is trying to raise funds from asset sales because lower oil prices have led it to pile up debt over the past few years.
It posted a budget deficit of 1.545 billion Omani rials ($4 billion) in January to September.
Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Dubai, Rumhi said financial advisers for the deal had already been assigned, but he did not name them.
He said Oman could also consider inviting strategic partners to invest in the company alongside the IPO process.
He said Oman plans to invest more than $20 billion in downstream operations in the next five years.
“Privatizing helps in reducing the budget deficit without increasing the debt level but it is not a solution,” said Zeina Rizk, director of fixed income asset management at Dubai’s Arqaam Capital, adding that reforms were necessary to put the economy on a sustainable path.
Oman’s economy is highly dependent on hydrocarbons — deriving about 35 percent of its gross domestic product, 60 percent of exports, and 70 percent of fiscal receipts from hydrocarbon products, S&P Global Ratings said in a recent report.
From 2020 Oman’s crude oil production will gradually increase to hit 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2022, from about 0.97 million bpd in 2019, S&P said.
Rumhi said he hoped the production cuts agreement between OPEC and its allies would be extended.
Asked if deeper cuts would help stabilize the market, Rumhi said “if needed, whatever is needed I am sure they (at OPEC) will make the right decision.”
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and non-OPEC allies including Russia and Oman, a group known as OPEC+, meet in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.

