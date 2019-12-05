You are here

Chinese investment growth hits three-year low as trade war bites

China’s carmakers are paying a high price for the economic uncertainty as consumers put off buying big-ticket items. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Tight credit and weakening economy add to Beijing’s concerns with analysts predicting slowdown will intensify
SHANGHAI: Capital investment by Chinese firms has ground to its slowest pace in three years, as a weakening economy, tight credit and prolonged trade war with the US dent sales growth and cash reserves, a Reuters analysis showed.

Companies are also spending more days to turn inventory into sales and eking out smaller profit gains, the analysis showed, in an economy growing at its weakest pace in nearly three decades, with many analysts expecting the slowdown to intensify.

The outlook became even more uncertain on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the US presidential election in November 2020.

“Things will get much worse before getting better,” economists at Macquarie said in a client note on Monday. Even positive economic data from China recently is volatile and vulnerable to one-off factors such as warm weather, they said.

“The so-called phase 1 deal is mainly about preventing things from getting worse, instead of making things significantly better,” they said, referring to negotiations in a 16-month Sino-US trade war.

Chinese firms raised capital spending by 1.6 percent in the three months through September versus the same period a year prior, the weakest growth in three years, showed a Reuters analysis of about 2,900 firms with market capitalisation above $100 million.

“The weak appetite to invest is a problem in terms of generating a strong recovery in the Chinese economy,” said senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics.

“Overall credit conditions are still quite tight and credit growth is slowing because, in particular, the non-bank forms of credit access have become much more restrictive in the shadow banking sector.”

Though the government has taken steps to encourage lending, bankers told Reuters they have little appetite to lend to small firms due to the trade war and uncertain economic outlook, as well as a years-long drive to cut risk in the financial system.

Cash reserves at surveyed firms grew 5.6 percent on year in the September quarter, the weakest since the first quarter of 2018. Moreover, the average number of days a company holds inventory before sale was 108 in the first nine months of the year, topping an annual average of 100 or less in the last four years.

Revenue grew 6.7 percent, the weakest in at least three years — the earliest period for which data from a comparable number of firms is available — while net profit rose 7.8 percent versus nearly 22 percent two years earlier.

The consumer discretionary and communications services sectors were among the poorest performers, with revenue shrinking 1.4 percent and growing just 1 percent, respectively.

Financial reports indicate consumers have been cutting back spending on vacations and big-ticket items, while falling smartphone sales have capped growth among telecommunications network providers.

Carmaker Zotye Automobile saw revenue in the September quarter drop 88 percent on year, and TV and smartphone maker TCL Corp cut capital expenditure by 72 percent.

Yet while earnings reports indicate a slowdown, growth in factory activity neared a three-year high in November, reinforcing upbeat government data released over the weekend.

Hard-hit Hong Kong tops up stimulus with $511m cash fix

  • The latest boost brings the government’s total pledged amount of relief to HK$25 billion
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s government pledged HK$4 billion ($511 million) on Wednesday in new relief measures to help bolster an economy battered by months of protests that have eroded business confidence in the Asian financial hub.

The latest boost brings the government’s total pledged amount of relief to HK$25 billion. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to help the economy, reeling from a drop-off in tourism and a record decline in retail sales.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged the Hong Kong government to deliver “significantly” more fiscal stimulus to address the downturn and longer-term structural issues such as insufficient housing and income inequality.

“During an economic downturn, supporting employment is the number one priority of the government,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan said as he announced the package.

Chan described the measures as mainly aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses, in order to safeguard jobs.

He told reporters that the prolonged anti-Beijing demonstrations had hurt international investor confidence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by the violent protests and softening global demand, an IHS Markit survey showed on Wednesday.

Asia’s largest distributor of luxury brands, the Blubell group, has appealed to Hong Kong landlords to scrap the base rent in shopping malls, saying a slump in tourist spending will push even more retailers out of business.

Hong Kong recorded its largest-ever retail collapse in October, with sales dropping by 24.3 percent to HK$30.1 billion, the government said on Monday.

Sparked by a controversial and since-withdrawn extradition bill, the protests have swelled into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms.

Protesters accuse China of interfering in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. 

