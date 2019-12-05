You are here

New Sharqiyah Baja to bring Saudi Toyota Desert series to a close

Carlos Sainz will join the Saudi finale with fellow Spaniard Lucas Cuz. (Supplied )
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) is putting the finishing touches to the Sharqiya Baja 2019, the fifth and final round of the incredibly successful inaugural Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship.

 The new event brings the year’s off-road rallying calendar to a close on Dec. 12-14 in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, and is being observed as an official candidate for future inclusion in the FIA World Cup for cross-country races.

 The Sharqiya Baja will be based at the Holiday Inn on Half Moon Bay, near Alkhobar, in close proximity to the Kingdom’s causeway connection to Bahrain. The same location hosted Saudi Arabia’s round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship that graced the calendar in 2010 after running as an official candidate in 2008.

 The German X-Raid team has already confirmed that two-time Dakar Rally winner and former WRC star Carlos Sainz will take part in the event as a last-minute shakedown before the Kingdom hosts the Dakar Rally for the first time at the start of 2020. Sainz and fellow Spaniard Lucas Cruz will wheel out the latest MINI John Cooper Works Buggy.

 Pre-event checks will take place at the Holiday Inn on Dec. 11. The ceremonial start and opening super special stage begin from 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.

 The first of the longer desert selective sections is scheduled to start at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 13 and the last of the timed tests gets under way from 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 before the ceremonial finish at 7 p.m.

Entries close this Friday for the race, running with the support of SAMF, the General Sport Authority, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (Toyota), the MBC Group, Al-Arabia outdoors and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

Topics: Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) Sharqiya Baja 2019 Half Moon Bay

UEFA boss Ceferin says VAR must be 'clearer, faster'

AFP

  • Ceferin emphasised that UEFA was committed to video replay
  • “We need to make the technology clearer, faster, less invasive,” he said
AFP

NYON: UEFA plans to expand its use of VAR, but president Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday he wants the system and the rules to be clearer and faster.
He told a press conference after a UEFA Executive Committee meeting that the organization planned to ask the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which manages the rules, to clarify several issues.
Ceferin emphasised that UEFA was committed to video replay. He suggested the bigger problem was overcoming the reluctance of teams and their fans to accept they have been fairly beaten.
“Why not go back?” he asked. “Because there would always be teams who think they lost because VAR did not exist. We always complain when we lose because of a mistake.”
“We need to make the technology clearer, faster, less invasive,” he said. “But it will stay... And that’s why we have to try to improve it.”
Ceferin listed problems he wants addressed.
“One is, for example, offside. The line is very thin, and it’s drawn by VAR, so it’s a subjective line of an objective fact, which is a bit strange,” he said.
Ceferin said agreement on handball was also a problem. He said retired Italian referee Roberto Rosetti had conducted a session at UEFA for leading coaches which highlighted the disagreements.
“For me it was strange when we had elite coaches visiting us, all the top coaches of European football, of world football,” said Ceferin. “When Roberto Rosetti showed a ball that touched a hand, half of them said ‘handball’, half said ‘no way’.”
Ceferin also cited the confusion caused when referees reviewed an incident in an earlier phase of play. He cited a Champions League match on November 28. Inter Milan put the ball in the net only for the goal to be disallowed because VAR showed an earlier foul at the other end. Slavia were awarded a penalty. Inter thought they were 2-0 up, but found themselves at 1-1.
“How far do we go, do we check five minutes, do we check 15 minutes?” he asked. He added that, in the past, “the referee never said ‘seven minutes earlier there was a foul so we go back.’ The game is changing and we are afraid it is changing too much.”
IFAB will meet again on February 29 in Northern Ireland to consider potential rules changes to be introduced on June 1.
UEFA said on Wednesday that it will use VAR in the qualifying play-offs for Euro 2020 at the end of March, as well as in the European zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which will begin in March 2021.

Topics: UEFA football

