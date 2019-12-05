You are here

  • Home
  • Third general strike keeps pressure on Colombia’s Duque

Third general strike keeps pressure on Colombia’s Duque

Indigenous people and students take part in a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota, on December 4, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Third general strike keeps pressure on Colombia’s Duque

  • Some roads were blocked in the capital and in the northeastern city of Cali, but many businesses remained open
  • Crowds were smaller than previous demonstrations as protests took place for a 14th consecutive day
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

BOGOTA: Thousands of protesters took part in anti-government demonstrations in Colombia’s capital Bogota and other cities Wednesday during the country’s third general strike in two weeks.

Strike leaders say they intend to maintain pressure on right-wing President Ivan Duque’s government, after brushing aside his appeals to cancel the strike on the grounds its effects were crippling the economy.

But crowds were smaller than previous demonstrations as protests took place for a 14th consecutive day.

Some roads were blocked in the capital and in the northeastern city of Cali, but many businesses remained open.

Around 250,000 people took part in the first demonstration against Duque’s 15-month-old government on November 21, when the initial general strike brought the country to a standstill.

Interior Minister Nancy Patricia Gutierrez estimated that 40,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country on Wednesday, but organizers said the number of participants was much higher.

“The Colombian people have woken up!” shouted Paola Jiminez, a 41-year-old lawyer taking part in a pot-banging “cacerolazo” demonstration in Bogota.

“Colombians are finding it more and more difficult financially,” she said.

A student taking part in one of several peaceful protests in Bogota, who gave his name as Nicolas, held up a banner saying: “The state lies more than my ex.”

Police were deployed in nearby streets, but there were no confrontations of the kind that have marred some protests over the last two weeks, during which four people died. Some 500 have been injured.

On Tuesday, the Colombian National Strike Committee — comprising unions, students and teacher organizations, indigenous groups and the opposition — met directly with Duque’s advisers for the first time, but reached no agreement.

Another meeting was scheduled for Thursday. Under fire for his economic policies and corruption in the country, Duque launched a national dialogue with mayors and other officials 10 days ago.

The strike committee has presented Duque with a list of 13 demands, including the withdrawal of his proposed tax reforms, and full compliance with the 2016 peace deal with FARC guerrillas.

Among them is a call to dismantle the feared ESMAD riot police, widely criticized for its heavy handed response to protesters.

Duque has yielded to some of the demands on tax reform, announcing the return of Value Added Tax to the poorest 20 percent of the population and benefits for companies that hire young people.

Topics: colombia protests

Related

World
Three police dead in Colombia police station attack
World
Colombia protesters vow new strike after talks hit snag

Mexico death toll rises in border gunbattles

Updated 23 min 40 sec ago
AP

Mexico death toll rises in border gunbattles

  • Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday
  • A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations
Updated 23 min 40 sec ago
AP

VILLA UNION, Mexico: Authorities in northern Mexico have raised the death toll from weekend gunbattles in the small town of Villa Union to 24.

Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday.

According to death counts, gunmen from the Noreste drug cartel killed four state police officers, a local firefighter and an employee of the town’s public works department.

A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations.

The state said Wednesday that weapons seized after the gunbattles included 21 assault rifles and six .50-caliber sniper rifles.

The gang is an offshoot of the old Zetas Cartel.

Latest updates

MDL Beast Announces Groundbreaking Debut Festival ‏
Third general strike keeps pressure on Colombia’s Duque
Mexico death toll rises in border gunbattles
Saudi boxing brothers ready to take on all challengers
Bucks’ winning streak at 13 after 127-103 rout of Pistons

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.