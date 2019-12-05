Exclusive: UK company accused of facilitating fraudsters operated from Karachi

December 5: The News report by Umar Cheema states that a family-owned company in London at the heart of controversy for having fraudsters, organised crime and Italian mafia among its clients was operating from a building situated in the Information Technology Park of Karachi, leaked documents have revealed. The News, reporting partner in this investigation collaborated by journalists from different countries, has confirmed from its Karachi staff in addition to discovering companies it registered in Pakistan for this business.

