Niazi-NAB nexus froze my assets, claims Shehbaz

December 5: The Nation states that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his assets were frozen due to the nexus between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “I have always said that a nexus between Imran Niazi and NAB exists,” he said. “However, their alliance failed yet again.”

