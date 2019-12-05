India central bank keeps rates on hold despite economy fears

You are here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das (L) attends a press conference at the central bank’s headquarters in Mumbai on December 5, 2019. (File/AFP)
  • A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate on hold in a surprise decision on Thursday, despite a worrying slowdown in the country that prompted the central bank to sharply reduce its economic growth forecast to 5 percent for the year through March.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 percent while the reverse repo rate was also held at 4.90 percent.

The RBI reiterated that it would maintain an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive economic growth which slowed to 4.5 percent in the September quarter from 7 percent a year ago, to stand at its lowest in more than six years.

“The MPC recognizes that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture,” the committee said in a statement.

A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020, where it will stay at least until 2021.

LONDON: The petrochemical industry in the Middle East must invest collaboratively in winning-partnerships to sustain its future growth, said SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan.

He was addressing more than 2,100 industry leaders at the 14th Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemicals Association in Dubai. 

“Strategic partnerships are a winning proposition,” he said. “In the Middle East, 55 percent of total chemical capacities are run in partnership mode, significantly higher than the global average.

But he added that industry players had been conservative in striking meaningful partnerships outside the region.

SABIC generated profits of about $5.7 billion last year on revenues that topped $85 billion. It manufactured about 75.3 million metric tons of petrochemicals in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC

