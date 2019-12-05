You are here

  58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania

58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania

Despite the country’s small size, more than 35,000 Gambians arrived in Europe between 2014 and 2018. (File/AFP)
  • The boat that left Gambia a week ago had been carrying at least 150 people, including women and children
  • “Many drowned. The ones who survived swam up to the Mauritanian coast close to the city of Nouadhibou,” a UN spokesperson said
DAKAR, Senegal: Scores of migrants who swam through rough Atlantic Ocean waters to safety from a capsized boat while 58 others drowned were receiving care Thursday in Mauritania after one of the deadliest disasters this year among people making the perilous journey to Europe.
The boat that left Gambia a week ago had been carrying at least 150 people, including women and children. It was headed toward the Canary Islands when it tried to approach the Mauritanian coast to get fuel and food, Laura Lungarotti, chief of mission in the West African nation with the UN migration agency, told The Associated Press.
“Many drowned. The ones who survived swam up to the Mauritanian coast close to the city of Nouadhibou,” she said. “The Mauritanian authorities are very efficiently coordinating the response with the agencies currently present” in the northern city.
At least 83 people swam to shore, the agency said. An unknown number of injured were taken to the hospital in Nouadhibou.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone remained missing.
Survivors said the boat had left Gambia on Nov. 27.
There was no immediate statement from authorities in Gambia, where tens of thousands of people have set off in hopes of reaching Europe in recent years. Despite the country’s small size, more than 35,000 Gambians arrived in Europe between 2014 and 2018, according to the UN migration agency.
A 22-year oppressive rule by former President Yahya Jammeh severely affected the country’s economy, especially for youth, and contributed greatly to the exodus. Since Jammeh fled into exile in January 2017 after a surprise election loss, European countries have been pushing to return asylum seekers.
But Gambia’s economy still suffers. The coastal nation was shaken earlier this year by the collapse of British travel company Thomas Cook. At the time, Gambia’s tourism minister said the government convened an emergency meeting on the collapse, while some Gambians said the shutdown could have a devastating impact on tourism, which contributes more than 30% of the country’s GDP.

Sydney smoke crisis ‘longest on record’

  • Hundreds of bushfires have burned out of control since September up and down the eastern seaboard
  • The New South Wales department of environment decalred bushfires and dust had caused “some of the highest air pollution ever seen” in Australia
SYDNEY: Australian bushfires have caused unprecedented pollution in Sydney and along the country’s east coast, officials said Thursday, with smoke and dust burning residents’ eyes and prompting a spike in respiratory complaints.
Hundreds of bushfires have burned out of control since September up and down the eastern seaboard, blanketing cities from Sydney to Brisbane in smoke for weeks on end.
The extent of the crisis was made clear Thursday, with the New South Wales department of environment declaring bushfires and dust had caused “some of the highest air pollution ever seen” in Australia.
The region “has experienced other periods of poor air quality that lasted several weeks, including the 1994 Sydney bushfires and the Black Christmas bushfires of Dec 2001-Jan 2002,” a spokeswoman told AFP.
“This event, however, is the longest and the most widespread in our records.”
New South Wales Rural Fire Service said more than a dozen fires were burning near Sydney on Thursday, including three that carried an emergency warning.
For three weeks the city has seen almost daily air quality warnings.
Bushfires are common in Australia, but scientists say this year’s season has come earlier and with more intensity due to a prolonged drought fueled by climate change.
New South Wales health officials said more people with asthma were turning up at hospitals, and ambulance call-outs for breathing problems were up 24 percent in the week to December 1.
Meanwhile, tourists and residents took measures to combat the smoke, buying facemasks and staying indoors as much as possible.
On Thursday, Sydney’s air quality index registered fine particulate pollution — small enough to penetrate deep inside the lungs — at over 160 parts per million, far above levels considered to be safe.
Local newspapers and television have posted advice about how to limit the impact of the smoke — offering tips on what masks to buy and what activities are safest.
The smoke caused golfers at the Australian Open — one of the world’s oldest national opens — to complain about conditions.
“It’s tough to see your golf ball when you’re out there playing, where it finishes. Your eyes do burn,” said 2015 champion Matt Jones.
“I’ve got that cough like you’ve got something in your lungs, phlegm in your lungs or whatever, but it’s not fun,” he said. “I hope my kids are inside in the hotel room.”

