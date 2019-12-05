You are here

  Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in spy affair

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in spy affair

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov shake hands after a joint news conference following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2018. (Reuters/ File Photo)
AFP

  • The Russian ambassador was told at the time that the diplomat in question has 24 hours to leave the country
  • The foreign ministry in Russia said Krastin had been handed a note informing him that an employee of the mission was declared “persona non grata.”
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday it was expelling a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia asked a Russian diplomat to leave the country over suspicions of espionage.
The Russian foreign ministry said the Bulgarian ambassador in Moscow, Atanas Krastin, had been handed a note informing him that an employee of the mission was declared “persona non grata.”
“The step is a retaliatory measure in response to a decision by the Bulgarian authorities to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in October,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
No further details were provided.
In late October, Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat after he ignored a request to leave following a probe which confirmed he had been spying in the EU member country.
The Russian ambassador was told at the time that the diplomat in question, a first secretary at the embassy in Sofia, has 24 hours to leave the country.
NATO and EU member Bulgaria was previously a Soviet satellite and is now a rare ally of Russia in Europe.
But tensions spiked in September when Bulgarian prosecutors charged a pro-Russian activist, Nikolay Malinov, with espionage and banned his alleged Russian handler from entering Bulgaria.
Malinov, a former lawmaker, heads Rusofili, the largest pro-Russia non-governmental organization in Bulgaria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a state award to Malinov.

Israel’s foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Updated 05 December 2019
Reuters

Israel’s foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

  • Last year, Corbyn said he would recognize a Palestinian state if elected
  • On Tuesday, Corbyn made a direct apology for not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in his party
Updated 05 December 2019
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week’s British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader.
With Israel in political disarray of its own after two inconclusive elections, the British contest has elicited few comments from Israeli leaders despite deep concern among British Jews over Corbyn and media reports that some might opt to emigrate if he wins.
Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli government had not discussed the prospect of Corbyn’s election or the future of intelligence and security ties with Britain should the veteran pro-Palestinian campaigner become its leader.
But pressed on the issue in an Israeli Army Radio interview on Thursday, Katz was more forthcoming as the Dec. 12 ballot approaches.
“I won’t meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won’t be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins,” he said.
Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Katz played down the prospect that security relations with Britain, which include intelligence sharing over Islamist militant activity, would necessarily be degraded should Corbyn take office.
“Leaders don’t harm their country’s own interests so fast. But we will of course discuss these things if they occur,” Katz said.
Corbyn has rejected allegations of anti-Semitism — last week Britain’s chief rabbi accused him of failing to stem the “poison” gripping Labour — while holding to policies that rile Israel.
Last year, Corbyn said he would recognize a Palestinian state if elected. In a speech on Sunday, he pledged increased oversight of British arms exports to Israel in the name of not fueling its conflict with the Palestinians.
On Tuesday, Corbyn made a direct apology for not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in his party.
“Obviously I’m very sorry for everything that has happened,” he said. “But I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it.”
Polls have shown Labour trailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. And for now, Israel does not appear to be bracing for any influx of British Jewish immigrants.
Asked about this possibility, its Immigration Ministry said in a brief statement only that it “is prepared to take in immigrants from all over the world and welcomes immigration in any political situation.”
The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency for Israel, which handles immigration requests abroad, said 507 British Jews moved to Israel between January and October, an 8% rise compared with the same period in 2018.
Yigal Palmor, the agency’s head of international relations, played down any sense that Corbyn’s candidacy was a major spur for British Jews to leave.
“We have no solid findings to show an increase in British immigration (due to the elections). What we have are more general indications — more discussions of the option,” he said.

