South African Airways gets $272m lifeline amid rescue

South African Airways workers went on strike last month over wages and job cuts, forcing the airline to cancel hundreds of flights. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The airline, hit by employee strike last month, has not made a profit since 2011
CAPE TOWN: South African Airways (SAA) was set to enter a business rescue process on Thursday, with a 4 billion rand ($272 million) lifeline from government and banks announced by a minister.

State-owned SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has depended on government bailouts to stay solvent, said it would try to operate a new provisional
flight schedule.

In a business rescue, a specialist practitioner takes control of a company with the aim of rehabilitating it to improve its chance of survival, or securing a better return for creditors than they would receive from liquidation.

SAA said the process sought to provide the best prospects for “selected activities within the group to continue
operating successfully.”

The airline was hit by an employee strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse. Then two major travel insurers stopped covering its tickets against the company becoming insolvent.

On Wednesday, a deputy minister, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters he had received an official letter saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had called for a change of approach on SAA and that the airline would enter “voluntary business rescue.”

Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, said in a statement on Thursday that business rescue was the best way to
restructure SAA into a stronger entity. He said the plan was still to attract an equity partner.

Existing lenders would provide SAA 2 billion rand of loans guaranteed by government and repayable out of future budget appropriations. Government would provide 2 billion rand in a “fiscally neutral manner,” Gordhan said.

SAA’s government-guaranteed debt would not be affected by the business rescue process, Gordhan said, but analysts expect other creditors to suffer losses.

Hans Klopper of BDO Business Restructuring said the rescue process for SAA could be fraught with difficulty and that it could take months if not years to find a solution to the airline’s problems.

A relatively small amount of SAA’s assets could be recoverable. The rescue process could further dent confidence in the airline, he said.

“If there aren’t willing patrons prepared to book flights then the bottom falls out of the whole business,” Klopper said.

“With SAA there is a structure of devastation, but you may have somebody who comes in and offers, say, 1 cent on the rand. Because some creditors could get zero if there is a liquidation.” 

OSLO: Norwegian Air cut its flight program last month, removing unprofitable routes in a bid to stem the budget carrier’s losses, its traffic report showed on Thursday.

Overall capacity, a measure of distance flown and the number of seats available (ASK), fell by 27 percent year on year, it said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a 23 percent fall.

The move helped Norwegian fill remaining flights, raising the number of seats sold on each aircraft and boosting its yield — income per passenger carried and kilometer flown — by 12 percent to 0.37 Norwegian crown ($0.04), beating a 0.35 crown forecast.

Norwegian has shaken up the transatlantic travel market with low fares, but expansion also brought mounting debts. The company raised cash from its owners in November for a third time in 20 months. The airline on average filled 83 percent of seats in November, up from 78.8 percent last year.

“The planned capacity reduction has improved the figures ... we continue to deliver on our strategy of moving from growth to profitability,” Acting Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said.

Prior to October, when Norwegian’s capacity fell by 5 percent from the same month of 2018, the airline’s year-on-year ASK had risen every month since the firm went public in 2003.

The company has set a target of a 10 percent cut in ASK for 2020 compared to 2019, it said in October.

“We have adjusted our route portfolio and capacity for the coming winter season and summer seasons to ensure that we are well positioned to meet demand,” Karlsen said.

As temporary CEO since July, Karlsen has postponed debt payments, raised cash, brought in a Chinese leasing firm to take stakes in its fleet and partnered with US carrier JetBlue .

The company announced on Wednesday the sale of its domestic network in Argentina, launched 14 months ago, to JetSMART.

Karlsen, who is also chief financial officer, returns to being CFO and deputy CEO when industry outsider Jacob Schram takes over next year.

