You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Rima Center

Where We Are Going Today: Rima Center

Updated 11 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Where We Are Going Today: Rima Center

Updated 11 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

I have been going to Rima Center for years. It is the only place I trust with my hair because of one amazing hairdresser called Roula, who is the only person I’ve let cut my hair ever since my mom recommended her.

This time around, I went with the intention of getting a simple trim, but the moment she saw me, she suggested revamping my hair color, which had started to look a little pinkish.

After refreshing my hair color into a vibrant burgundy, the head message I received felt like an out-of-body experience. The electric message on the semi-barcalounger was an added bonus. I felt relaxed and refreshed before the haircut had started.

Roula snip-snapped at my hair, and with every chop, I felt lighter. Throughout the years, she has been nothing but diligent and effective, saying few words other than those that matter, and knowing exactly what my hair needs before I say it. 

Rima Center also has a new fitness center, spa and massage services and bridal packages. It is located in Jeddah, on Malik Road.

Topics: Rima Center

Related

Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Dirty French restaurant in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Hamburgini

What We Are Reading Today: Life in a Cold Climate by Laura Thompson

Updated 06 December 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Life in a Cold Climate by Laura Thompson

Updated 06 December 2019
Arab News

In an enjoyable biography of an interesting woman, Laura Thompson effectively analyses Nancy Mitford’s work in the context of her life and loves.

Mitford “was obviously a much more complex character than many modern accounts paint her and this book certainly demonstrates this,” said a review in goodreads.com.

A stylish and well-informed writer, Thompson brings a snobbishness of her own to her sympathetic account of Mitford’s life.

Christopher Benfey said in a review for The New York Times: “The firmness of Mitford’s anti-fascist views was put to the test during World War II when she was approached by British intelligence to spy on General de Gaulle’s Free French officer corps in London. A mole was apparently passing information to the collaborationist Vichy regime. Thompson tells us frustratingly little about this episode. Instead, she trains her attention on Mitford’s love affair with one of the officers, Charles de Gaulle’s right-hand man and chief political adviser, Gaston Palewski, a heavyset man with a Hitler mustache and receding hair.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Insomniac Dreams by Vladimir Nabokov
books
What We Are Reading Today: Success and Luck by Robert H. Frank

Latest updates

TheFace: Roaa Saber, CEO and founder of Miss Feionkah
Joshua reveals he’s gone back to school ahead of Ruiz rematch
Andy Ruiz: ‘My whole life I’ve been fighting big guys’
Saudi autistic youth treated to a day at Formula E races
Dr. Ahmed Al-Aqeel, Saudi Shoura Council member

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.