Where We Are Going Today: Rima Center

I have been going to Rima Center for years. It is the only place I trust with my hair because of one amazing hairdresser called Roula, who is the only person I’ve let cut my hair ever since my mom recommended her.

This time around, I went with the intention of getting a simple trim, but the moment she saw me, she suggested revamping my hair color, which had started to look a little pinkish.

After refreshing my hair color into a vibrant burgundy, the head message I received felt like an out-of-body experience. The electric message on the semi-barcalounger was an added bonus. I felt relaxed and refreshed before the haircut had started.

Roula snip-snapped at my hair, and with every chop, I felt lighter. Throughout the years, she has been nothing but diligent and effective, saying few words other than those that matter, and knowing exactly what my hair needs before I say it.

Rima Center also has a new fitness center, spa and massage services and bridal packages. It is located in Jeddah, on Malik Road.