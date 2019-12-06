You are here

Four tips for mothers after delivery

It is common to be worried about your baby and many mothers neglect themselves through doing this. (Shutterstock)
  • Do not hesitate to consult your doctor about any changes in your body or the body of your baby
  • Always eat healthy food as much as your body needs
DUBAI: The postpartum period starts from the moment the baby leaves his mother’s womb along with the placenta. It lasts for six weeks, during which, taking care of the mother and her baby is just as important as it was during pregnancy, as they are both exposed to many problems that could occur during this period. These problems include infections, blood clotting, depression, and emotional instability, among others. Therefore, it is important for you to see and consult a doctor whenever you notice any changes in your body or the body of your baby.

Always eat healthy food as much as your body needs, don’t consider going on a diet if you don’t want to harm yourself or your baby. Women who have recently given birth need (2500) calories a day, while they only need (2000) during pregnancy; which means that they need more after giving birth. This could be explained by the fact that lactating requires a lot of energy and absorbed nutrients from her body, which in turn requires more useful nutrition, rich in essential nutrients for the body’s health.




Do not consider going on a diet if you don’t want to harm yourself or your baby. (Shutterstock)

After giving birth, you shouldn’t stop taking the vitamins and food supplements that you used to have during pregnancy. Delivery doesn’t mean that you can take any medications you want, therefore, you should always consult your doctor about every step you take, because your baby takes all the nutrients he needs through your milk, as for medications, they usually also get to your baby through milk as well. Therefore, you should consider the postpartum period similar to pregnancy when it comes to the baby’s sensitivity to medications, a fact that requires you to consult a doctor about any kind or dose of medication.

One of most important pieces of advice after delivery has to do with the psychological side. It is common to be worried about your baby and many mothers neglect themselves through doing this. Put simply, it’s difficult to look after your baby if you are tired and depressed.

To avoid this psychological maze, the father should be very supportive of the mother, by sharing the responsibility of the baby, thus giving her some time to rest, to be able to contain, take care, be tender to, and make her baby feel safe. She, however, shouldn’t neglect her own health and appearance for the sake of the baby. Instead, she should manage her time in a way that allows her to take care of herself just as she takes care of her baby, in addition to being prepared for this burden and expecting it beforehand, to be well prepared to carry out her duties.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

Grubs up: Veganism trend soaring among young Saudis

  • Research shows that plant-based diets help lower body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol levels
JEDDAH: Although vegans are facing daily stereotypes regarding their dietary habits, the number of young people in the Kingdom shifting to an animal-free diet is rising.

The trend has been attributed to Saudis’ health concerns, especially with obesity. 

Research has revealed that more than 40 percent of Saudi citizens are obese. 

Online awareness campaigns are helping vegans to share their experiences with their eating habits. Several young Saudis were convinced to follow plant-based diets after watching the “Plant B” program during Ramadan. 

The show is a bilingual web series starring Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian surgeon. It explained the importance and the benefit of veganism on human health.  

The number of restaurants and home businesses that are serving vegan options are increasing every day.  

Raneem Al-Qurashi, 17, is a student and owner of the Nabati online business. She turned to veganism two years ago. She said: “I used to eat a generally healthy diet. So, when I turned vegan, I did not feel much of a difference. However, I did feel a lot lighter after meals, since meat takes a long time to digest. 

“I started this business out of my own needs for healthy vegan baked goods in Jeddah, about a year ago, there were little to no vegan options in Jeddah, and even if there were, it was usually overpriced.”

Young Saudis are increasingly becoming health conscious and adopting a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. (Photos/Supplied)

Al-Qurashi believes that veganism and plant-based diets are growing in Saudi Arabia. People have become more aware and conscious about their decisions and how it might affect their health, environment and animals.

Jawan Kudus, a 32-year-old entrepreneur and the founder of Raw Instinct, is vegan in her diet, but she has to try non-vegan dishes for culinary purposes, to acquire knowledge of new tastes and combinations. She started her vegan journey in 2009, while she was studying in London.

Kudus said: “I discovered the raw food diet and fell in love with it, it was like a breakthrough in my life. I learned to eat superfoods without sacrificing taste. Then I explored cooked vegan dishes and continued to experiment in the kitchen. It really transformed the way I eat and approach my diet. I believe veganism helps you become your true and best version of yourself.”

Abdullah Ghazi, a clinical psychologist and marriage therapist, explained that he had been a vegan for the last six months. He started by trying vegan dishes at restaurants, then trying to commit to a vegan meal a day. Eventually, his whole diet became vegan.

Ghazi said: “I was trying to find a better lifestyle because I’m getting into my 30s. Since I have a medical background, I could not try something new without doing my homework, and what I found was very encouraging. Research shows that plant-based diets are cost-effective, low-risk interventions that may lower body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. They may also reduce the number of medications needed to treat chronic diseases and lower heart disease mortality rates.”

