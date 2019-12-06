You are here

Saudi Arabia, Russia push through deeper new oil cuts

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak are seen at the beginning of an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

Saudi Arabia, Russia push through deeper new oil cuts

  • Prince Abdul Aziz said Saudi Arabia would continue cutting 400,000 bpd below target
  • He added he is convinced that Aramco will be worth more than $2 trillion in a few months
Reuters

VIENNA: Saudi Arabia and Russia spearheaded a deal on Friday in which OPEC and its allies committed to some of the deepest oil output cuts this decade aiming to avert oversupply and support prices.
The group of more than 20 producers agreed to an extra 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in cuts for the first quarter of 2020, taking the total to 1.7 million bpd, or 1.7% of global demand.
Brent oil rose 2% to more than $64 a barrel after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said effective cuts could be as much as 2.1 million bpd as the Kingdom would carry on cutting more than its quota.
OPEC and allied producers, the so-called OPEC+, pump more than 40% of the world's oil.
Under the new deal, OPEC will shoulder 372,000 bpd in fresh cuts and non-OPEC producers an extra 131,000 bpd, a source told Reuters.
"Best outcome you could have expected. Puts floor under prices at $60 Brent but (we're) still likely in $60-65 Brent market until the global economy improves and then we could see $65 to $70 Brent in Q2," said Gary Ross, founder of Black Gold Investors.
OPEC+ will deepen cuts for the first three months of 2020, shorter than the six- or 12-month scenarios some OPEC members wanted.
The cuts offset expected increases from countries that are not part of OPEC+, including top producer the United States.
Eleven of OPEC's 14 member states are participating while Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt.
OPEC+ adds Russia and nine others - Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, South Sudan and Sudan.
Compliance has been a sticking point since the coordinated cuts began in 2017 with Saudi Arabia cutting more than required in order to offset overproduction from Iraq and Nigeria.
Prince Abdul Aziz said Saudi Arabia would continue cutting 400,000 bpd below target and its new ceiling would be 9.744 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia needs prices of at least $80 per barrel to balance its budget and also needs to support the share flotation of its national oil company Saudi Aramco.
Shares in Aramco are expected to begin trading this month following pricing on Thursday that made it the world's biggest IPO.
Prince Abdul Aziz told reporters he expected the company to be worth more than $2 trillion in a few months.

Saudi Aramco IPO proves a hit with small investors

Updated 06 December 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco IPO proves a hit with small investors

  • Saudi citizens were by far the biggest number of applicants, with 4.95 million seeking to buy in the IPO
  • Applications were received from all age groups, but the biggest number of applicants came in the 31 to 45-year-old age group
Updated 06 December 2019
Frank Kane

More than 5 million people - Saudi citizens, resident expats and nationals of other GCC countries - have bought shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Saudi Aramco, the biggest stock market flotation in history.

Because of the huge demand for shares in the flagship initiative of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil dependency, all those who applied for up to 1,500 shares will get the full entitlement, but bigger buyers will be scaled back.

Samba Capital, the lead manager for the record-setting share sale, announced that 5.06 million individual subscribers bought shares in the offer, spending nearly SR50 billion ($13.3 billion). Most of them did so online, or via the special ATM arrangements for the IPO.

Applications were received from all age groups, but the biggest number of applicants came in the 31 to 45-year-old age group, who accounted for nearly half the number of shares on offer to private investors. Some 1.7 million people aged between 46 and 64 also applied for shares.

The final offer price was set at SR32 - the top of the range indicated by Aramco at the beginning of the book-building process two weeks ago, valuing the IPO at $25.6 billion and the company at $1.7 trillion, the biggest in the world.

Those who applied for smaller numbers of shares will have their applications met in full, but because of the big demand for the offering among private investors, those who applied for 2,000 shares or more will have their final allotment scaled back, and funds will be returned.

Anybody who applied for 100,000 or more will receive only 12 percent of their application number.

The government could decide to increase the number of shares on offer by a further 15 percent of the IPO via what the investment bank adviser calls the “green shoe” mechanism, designed to ensure price stability when the shares start trading.

Saudi citizens were by far the biggest number of applicants, with 4.95 million seeking to buy in the IPO. But there was also significant demand from expats resident in the Kingdom, with more than 106,000 applying for shares.

The shares will begin trading on the Tadawul soon after the final legal and procedural details are completed on Dec. 12.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Aramco IPO Aramco IPO Saudi Arabia Aramco

