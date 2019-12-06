You are here

SoftBank boss: ‘Losses won’t stop me fighting’

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. (AFP/File)
Reuters

  • SoftBank owns 26 percent of China’s Alibaba
Reuters

TOKYO: Weeks after his billion-dollar bailout of WeWork, SoftBank Group Corp’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son reiterated his belief in an instinct-led investing style, in a discussion with Alibaba Group Holding Inc’s co-founder Jack Ma.

SoftBank owns 26 percent of China’s Alibaba, with its origin in a $20 million investment in 2000, and the stake is now worth more than the Japanese firm’s market capitalization.

Son on Friday said the decision to invest in Alibaba was driven by a gut feeling.

Other entrepreneurs Son met at that time “did not have true belief in their heart. I can feel,” Son said. “We are the same animal. We are both a little crazy,” he said of long-time ally Ma.

Ma said Son initially tried to invest $50 million in the e-commerce firm, but that he declined saying it was too large a sum — part of a pattern of offering big cheques to company founders that continued with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann.

Son’s comments come weeks after he was forced to bail out office-sharing startup WeWork when Neumann’s level of control over his firm and hard-partying ways chilled investor appetite and crashed plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Son last month said he misjudged Neumann’s character, after WeWork — formally The We Company — and other sputtering bets saw his $100 billion Vision Fund report an $8.9 billion second-quarter operating loss.

The conversation at Tokyo University between two of Asia’s leading tech entrepreneurs comes at a point of divergence in their careers, with 55-year-old Ma retiring as Alibaba’s executive chairman in September and Son pledging to spend his sixth decade at the helm of his juggernaut.

SoftBank hopes to drive commercialization of the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI), announcing on Friday it will spend 20 billion yen ($184 million) over 10 years funding an AI research institute with Tokyo University.

Son “probably has the biggest guts in the world on doing investment,” Ma said.

“Too much guts, sometimes I lose a lot of money,” Son responded.

“I have not achieved anything yet,” Son said. “I’m still a challenger and every day I’m still fighting.”

Topics: Soft Bank Masayoshi Son Alibaba

Saudi Arabia, Russia push through deeper new oil cuts

Updated 06 December 2019
Reuters

Saudi Arabia, Russia push through deeper new oil cuts

  • Prince Abdul Aziz said Saudi Arabia would continue cutting 400,000 bpd below target
  • He added he is convinced that Aramco will be worth more than $2 trillion in a few months
Reuters

VIENNA: Saudi Arabia and Russia spearheaded a deal on Friday in which OPEC and its allies committed to some of the deepest oil output cuts this decade aiming to avert oversupply and support prices.
The group of more than 20 producers agreed to an extra 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in cuts for the first quarter of 2020, taking the total to 1.7 million bpd, or 1.7% of global demand.
Brent oil rose 2% to more than $64 a barrel after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said effective cuts could be as much as 2.1 million bpd as the Kingdom would carry on cutting more than its quota.
OPEC and allied producers, the so-called OPEC+, pump more than 40% of the world's oil.
Under the new deal, OPEC will shoulder 372,000 bpd in fresh cuts and non-OPEC producers an extra 131,000 bpd, a source told Reuters.
"Best outcome you could have expected. Puts floor under prices at $60 Brent but (we're) still likely in $60-65 Brent market until the global economy improves and then we could see $65 to $70 Brent in Q2," said Gary Ross, founder of Black Gold Investors.
OPEC+ will deepen cuts for the first three months of 2020, shorter than the six- or 12-month scenarios some OPEC members wanted.
The cuts offset expected increases from countries that are not part of OPEC+, including top producer the United States.
Eleven of OPEC's 14 member states are participating while Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt.
OPEC+ adds Russia and nine others - Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, South Sudan and Sudan.
Compliance has been a sticking point since the coordinated cuts began in 2017 with Saudi Arabia cutting more than required in order to offset overproduction from Iraq and Nigeria.
Prince Abdul Aziz said Saudi Arabia would continue cutting 400,000 bpd below target and its new ceiling would be 9.744 million bpd.
Saudi Arabia needs prices of at least $80 per barrel to balance its budget and also needs to support the share flotation of its national oil company Saudi Aramco.
Shares in Aramco are expected to begin trading this month following pricing on Thursday that made it the world's biggest IPO.
Prince Abdul Aziz told reporters he expected the company to be worth more than $2 trillion in a few months.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman

