You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit

Japanese consumers went on a September shopping spree to beat a hike in sales tax. But household spending has slumped in the run-up to Christmas. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit

  • Falls in factory output, jobs and retail add to fears of worsening slowdown after Tokyo unveils $122bn stimulus package
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business.

Household spending dropped 5.1 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

It is the first fall in household spending in 11 months and the biggest fall since March 2016 when spending fell by 5.3 percent. It was also weaker than the median forecast for a 3 percent decline.

That marked a sharp reversal from the 9.5 percent jump in September, the fastest growth on record as consumers rushed to buy goods before the Oct. 1 sales tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent.

“Not only is the sales tax hike hurting consumer spending but impacts from the typhoon also accelerated the decline in the spending,” said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

“We expect the economy overall and consumer spending will contract in the current quarter and then moderately pick up January-March, but such recovery won't be strong enough.”

Household spending fell by 4.6 percent in April 2014 when Japan last raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent. It took more than a year for the sector to return to growth.

Compared with the previous month, household spending fell 11.5 percent in October, the fastest drop since April 2014, a faster decline than the median 9.8 percent forecast.

Analysts said a powerful typhoon in October, which lashed swathes of Japan with heavy rain, also played a factor in the downbeat data. Some shops and restaurants closed during the storm and consumers stayed home.

Separate data also showed the weak state of the economy.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, fell a preliminary 5.6 points to 94.8 in October from the previous month, the lowest reading since February 2013, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

It was also the fastest pace of decline since March 2011, according to the data.

Real wages adjusted for inflation, meanwhile, edged up for a second straight month in October, but the higher levy and weak global economy raise worries about the prospect for consumer spending and the overall economy.

While the government has sought to offset the hit to consumers through vouchers and tax breaks, there are fears the higher tax could hurt an economy already feeling the pinch from global pressures.

Japan unveiled a $122 billion fiscal package on Thursday to support stalling growth and as policymakers look to sustain activity beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A recent spate of weak data, such as exports and factory output, have raised worries about the risk of a sharper-than-expected slowdown. The economy grew by an annualized 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the weakest pace in a year.

Analysts expect the economy to shrink in the current quarter due to the sales tax hike.

Topics: Japan sales tax Tokyo

Related

Business & Economy
Japan preparing $120bn stimulus package to bolster fragile economy
Business & Economy
Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

‘A mess’: Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after heavy borrowing

Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
AFP

‘A mess’: Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after heavy borrowing

  • The mounting debt is a large burden for the nation
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: The Maldives is seeking a “diplomatic” solution to restructure its Chinese debt as the small but strategically located atoll nation struggles with repayments, the foreign ministry has said.

Former strongman president Abdulla Yameen relied heavily on Beijing to provide financial support during his five-year term and his successor’s party has accused China of a land grab in the country.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told a press conference on Thursday that China was a generous donor, but the previous Maldivian government borrowed heavily without adequate provisioning for repayments.

Speaking in Sri Lanka’s capital, Shahid said the direct loans as well as government guarantees to state-owned enterprises on their loans from China amount to a debt of about $1.4 billion.

The mounting debt is a large burden for the nation and its 340,000 population, he said.

“Borrowings by the previous government (of president Abdulla Yameen) were unreasonable and put us in difficulty,” Shahid said. “But we can solve this mess through diplomatic means.”

The pro-Beijing Yameen was jailed last month for five years and fined $5 million for corruption during his term that ended late last year.

“We could have a debt restructuring in the future. I am in contact with the Chinese government and I am confident that we can reach a diplomatic understanding.”

Shahid is visiting Sri Lanka for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leaders — President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Prime Minister brother Mahinda — who had also borrowed heavily from China during their previous term in office between 2005 and 2015.

The former Sri Lankan government handed over control of the Hambantota port in the south of the island to a Chinese company on a 99-year lease in December 2017.

It said it was unable to service a $1.4 billion debt from Beijing to build the loss-making harbor.

The port was one of a string of infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Europe being funded under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say is saddling nations with debt.

The new president has publicly declared that he opposed handing over control over a strategic asset to China and said he wanted the deal renegotiated. He has not given details.

Topics: Maldives China

Related

World
China says Maldives is not ‘mired in a Chinese debt trap’
World
Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

Latest updates

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit
‘A mess’: Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after heavy borrowing
SoftBank boss: ‘Losses won’t stop me fighting’
Israel detains Palestinian journalists for ‘illegal activity’
Indian police kill rape-murder suspects, sparking celebrations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.