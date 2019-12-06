You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish bank ‘cannot deny knowledge of criminal charges’

Turkish bank ‘cannot deny knowledge of criminal charges’

Hakan Atilla, former deputy general manager of Halkbank and the new CEO of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, who served time in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran. (AFP)
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

Turkish bank ‘cannot deny knowledge of criminal charges’

  • Halkbank charged with evading sanctions by processing billions in Iranian oil revenue
Updated 48 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: A judge cited “extraordinary” and “remarkable” meetings two years ago involving top US and Turkey political figures to intervene in a New York prosecution as he rejected efforts by a state-owned bank in Turkey to now feign ignorance of criminal charges it faces in the same case.

US District Judge Richard M. Berman in Manhattan said that Halkbank, in effect, could be labeled a fugitive if it refused to send lawyers to represent it against the charges.

In a release, the bank said Halkbank is considering its options after the ruling and will aggressively defend itself against the allegations and seek Berman’s recusal.

“This Court has made statements both in and out of the courtroom that call into question the Court’s impartiality regarding key factual and legal issues relevant to the indictment,” Halkbank said. “Therefore, the Court’s continued supervision over this matter would cause an objective observer to have reasonable questions regarding the Court’s impartiality.”

The bank also said it has played a “vital and honorable” role in the Turkish economy for more than 80 years and “will continue its mission of supporting the development of the Turkish economy.”

At a hearing last month, Berman said that legal maneuvers by the bank were “kind of crazy” as its lawyers asked to challenge the right of an American court and Berman in particular to handle the case but refused to enter a plea on the bank’s behalf.

Halkbank was charged with evading sanctions against Iran by processing billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenue. An indictment said the bank illegally moved about $20 billion in Iranian oil and gas revenues, sometimes disguising money movements as purchases of food and medicine so they woud qualify for a “humanitarian exception” to sanctions. Although the bank was not charged until recently, the allegations involving it surfaced in 2015 when a wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader was arrested on sanctions charges as he arrived in the US to take his family to Disney World in Florida.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, hired Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, to try to broker a deal between Turkey’s president and the US government to resolve the charges. The talks in 2017 failed to result in a deal.

In Thursday’s written ruling, Berman said that after Zarrab’s arraignment, “an extraordinary, sustained series of Turkey-initiated state-to-state meetings, contacts, and involvements began — outside the courtroom — between and among Turkish and US officials, lobbyists and attorneys.” Berman wrote that the objective of the campaign was initially to obtain the release of Zarrab, despite the criminal charges.

The judge said that the “remarkable campaign” involved Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, Berat Albayrak — Erdogan’s son-in-law and Turkish minister of finance, and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu.

For the Americans, the talks included President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, ex-Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, Berman said. Berman said the campaign to free Zarrab appears to have morphed into an effort to avoid Halkbank being indicted or paying a potential fine. “This effort appears to have failed prior to the Halkbank indictment on October 15, 2019,” the judge said.

The judge cited the fact that Halkbank paid for the lawyers for Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was convicted of five of six criminal charges against him, including conspiring to defraud the US, bank fraud and conspiracy to violate sanctions against Iran. 

Atilla was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. After his release from a US prison, he returned to Turkey, where he has since been appointed as the head of Turkey’s stock exchange, the judge noted.

Topics: Halkbank Istanbul Iranian oil

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish bank charged with evading US sanctions on Iran
Business & Economy
Turkish banking links weigh on Gulf markets

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit

Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit

  • Falls in factory output, jobs and retail add to fears of worsening slowdown after Tokyo unveils $122bn stimulus package
Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese households cut their spending for the first time in almost a year in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to rein in expenses and natural disasters disrupted business.

Household spending dropped 5.1 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

It is the first fall in household spending in 11 months and the biggest fall since March 2016 when spending fell by 5.3 percent. It was also weaker than the median forecast for a 3 percent decline.

That marked a sharp reversal from the 9.5 percent jump in September, the fastest growth on record as consumers rushed to buy goods before the Oct. 1 sales tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent.

“Not only is the sales tax hike hurting consumer spending but impacts from the typhoon also accelerated the decline in the spending,” said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

“We expect the economy overall and consumer spending will contract in the current quarter and then moderately pick up January-March, but such recovery won't be strong enough.”

Household spending fell by 4.6 percent in April 2014 when Japan last raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent. It took more than a year for the sector to return to growth.

Compared with the previous month, household spending fell 11.5 percent in October, the fastest drop since April 2014, a faster decline than the median 9.8 percent forecast.

Analysts said a powerful typhoon in October, which lashed swathes of Japan with heavy rain, also played a factor in the downbeat data. Some shops and restaurants closed during the storm and consumers stayed home.

Separate data also showed the weak state of the economy.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales data, fell a preliminary 5.6 points to 94.8 in October from the previous month, the lowest reading since February 2013, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

It was also the fastest pace of decline since March 2011, according to the data.

Real wages adjusted for inflation, meanwhile, edged up for a second straight month in October, but the higher levy and weak global economy raise worries about the prospect for consumer spending and the overall economy.

While the government has sought to offset the hit to consumers through vouchers and tax breaks, there are fears the higher tax could hurt an economy already feeling the pinch from global pressures.

Japan unveiled a $122 billion fiscal package on Thursday to support stalling growth and as policymakers look to sustain activity beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A recent spate of weak data, such as exports and factory output, have raised worries about the risk of a sharper-than-expected slowdown. The economy grew by an annualized 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the weakest pace in a year.

Analysts expect the economy to shrink in the current quarter due to the sales tax hike.

Topics: Japan sales tax Tokyo

Related

Business & Economy
Japan preparing $120bn stimulus package to bolster fragile economy
Business & Economy
Japan government mulls over $92 billion stimulus package to spur growth: report

Latest updates

Japan’s households tighten purse strings as sales tax and typhoon hit
‘A mess’: Maldives seeks to restructure China debt after heavy borrowing
SoftBank boss: ‘Losses won’t stop me fighting’
Turkish bank ‘cannot deny knowledge of criminal charges’
Israel detains Palestinian journalists for ‘illegal activity’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.