Abu Dhabi Airports awards retail spaces to Lulu

Bryan Thompson signed the agreement with Saifee Rupawala in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan, Yusuff Ali M.A., and Tony Douglas.
Abu Dhabi Airports has awarded two retail unit spaces in the upcoming new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport to the Lulu Group.

During a ceremony, Bryan Thompson, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, signed the agreement with Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, for a specialist gifting retail space and a dedicated non-food department store encompassing a total of 1,833 square meters in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group; and Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways; and other dignitaries.

Lulu has been added to a lineup of brands at the Midfield Terminal, which includes 28,000 square meters of retail space for duty-free shopping, dining, relaxing and entertainment.

Chairman Al-Nahyan said: “The Midfield Terminal is one of the region’s most significant aviation infrastructure projects, and it is only fitting that it will now be home to one of the region’s most successful international conglomerates. Lulu Group will make a significant contribution to our long-term retail strategy, and we look forward to working closely with them in the coming months and years.”

CEO Thompson said: “We are delighted to partner with the Lulu Group as we work to deliver the Midfield Terminal. This deal showcases the inclusive and diverse retail environment present at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and we are confident that the addition of the Lulu brand will contribute toward providing passengers with an enjoyable and memorable experience when arriving, departing or transiting through the airport.”

LuLu chairman Ali said: “We are really excited and proud to have been awarded retail space in the upcoming world-class new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport ... We are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a world-class shopping experience to the millions of travelers expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi.”

